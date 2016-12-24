Your browser is out-of-date.

Things you should not have at home if you are over 30 years old

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Metamorfoza salonu 19m2, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
We all have bad habits that we picked up from years of living alone on a budget as a student or struggling young adult. But if you’re 30 years old and still eating 2 minute noodles for dinner in front of the TV, then it’s time to reconsider living conditions. In this edition of homify, we aim to tackle the top 20 terrible errors in judgment that may still plague your interior décor. From those broken sofas you inherited from your grandmother to that disastrous kitchen, these common mistakes should not be found in the homes of 30-somethings.

Now, we know it’s probably not that easy to fix your décor faux pas, and no one expects you to do it overnight, but with the help of professionals from homify, you can get your house looking chic and stylish without forking out a great deal of money, interested? Well, continue reading and check what home living habits you should’ve kicked ages ago.

1. Plastic chairs decorating your terrace or garden. They may be economical and practical, but honestly they do not give a good impression of design.

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern Garden Stone
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

Save for a while and purchase some sturdy wooden chairs for your outdoors.

​2. High school diplomas and certificates still decorating your walls?

Residência MB, Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Modern living room
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

It may be best to file them for safe keeping instead.

3. A disastrous zone for a kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The kitchen should always be clean, tidy and ready for meal prep, and in your 30’s, your kitchen is the ultimate way to entertain guests with some gourmet dishes.

4. An underutilised patio

Maison G., Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA—Achitecture d&#39;intérieurs &amp; d&#39;extérieurs

Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA—Achitecture d&#39;intérieurs &amp; d&#39;extérieurs
Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs

It is better to have a small patio that is ready to be enjoyed at any time.

How's this for inspiration?

Maison G., Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA—Achitecture d&#39;intérieurs &amp; d&#39;extérieurs

Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA—Achitecture d&#39;intérieurs &amp; d&#39;extérieurs
Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs

​ 5. Don’t decorate like a student anymore

Metamorfoza salonu 19m2, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

Some stylish features

Metamorfoza salonu 19m2, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

Add some brilliant colour, gorgeous lighting and comfortable furniture to enhance that cosy environment.

6. Paper plates

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern kitchen
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

A complete dinner service is essential for that old fashioned couple dinner party you always wanted to throw.

7. Sleeping on just the floor

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Better buy a small, affordable bed… your spine will thank you.

8. No duvets and bed linen

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sleep in style and comfort

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

Opt for a cosy bed with comfortable bed linens in your bedroom and as many pillows as you like.

9. A scary entrance

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern windows & doors
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Now sophisticated

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern houses
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

It’s amazing what a modern and fresh entrance can do for your mood.

10. A hot tub for the wrong reasons.

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern bathroom
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

When you’re younger you think of ways to impress friends,but the older you get, the less important it becomes to do so. Get a hot tub for you to enjoy and relax in on a regular basis.

​11. Dirty and cracked walls

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Clean them up and add a coat of paint.

​12. Unused items

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
toki

toki
toki
toki

Get rid of them.

​ 13. Furniture with sharp edges or glass decor, this is especially important if you have small children.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Damaged and hanging cabinet doors

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
toki

toki
toki
toki

It’s time to repair those broken doors for a cleaner and uncluttered looking kitchen.

15. Hide the wires and cables

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
toki

toki
toki
toki

16. Fix up those broken appliances from the air conditioner to the washing machine.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

​ 17. Take responsibility of your plants in your conservatory

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Care for all your flora and greenery to keep your home looking and smelling fresh.

18. Ugly furniture that is in a bad state

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

​ 19. A disorganised office

Ático RJ, en Catarroja, acertus acertus Study/office
acertus

acertus
acertus
acertus

Neat and tidy

Ático RJ, en Catarroja, acertus acertus Study/office
acertus

acertus
acertus
acertus

It’s amazing what a coat of paint and some exceptional lighting can do.

20. Decorate as if you are still a teenager

Blühende Wände - mit Fototapeten!, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
fototapete.de

fototapete.de
fototapete.de
fototapete.de

Opt for some neutral shades and textured bed linen for a relaxing space. Now that you are entering into adulthood, consider some of The top 10 most popular dining rooms of the year

South African living: a Pretoria home to inspire you
What are you getting rid of first?

Discover home inspiration!

No, Thanks