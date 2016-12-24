Things you should not have at home if you are over 30 years old

We all have bad habits that we picked up from years of living alone on a budget as a student or struggling young adult. But if you’re 30 years old and still eating 2 minute noodles for dinner in front of the TV, then it’s time to reconsider living conditions. In this edition of homify, we aim to tackle the top 20 terrible errors in judgment that may still plague your interior décor. From those broken sofas you inherited from your grandmother to that disastrous kitchen, these common mistakes should not be found in the homes of 30-somethings.
Now, we know it’s probably not that easy to fix your décor faux pas, and no one expects you to do it overnight, but with the help of professionals from homify, you can get your house looking chic and stylish without forking out a great deal of money, interested? Well, continue reading and check what home living habits you should’ve kicked ages ago.
Save for a while and purchase some sturdy wooden chairs for your outdoors.
It may be best to file them for safe keeping instead.
The kitchen should always be clean, tidy and ready for meal prep, and in your 30’s, your kitchen is the ultimate way to entertain guests with some gourmet dishes.
It is better to have a small patio that is ready to be enjoyed at any time.
Add some brilliant colour, gorgeous lighting and comfortable furniture to enhance that cosy environment.
A complete dinner service is essential for that old fashioned couple dinner party you always wanted to throw.
Better buy a small, affordable bed… your spine will thank you.
Opt for a cosy bed with comfortable bed linens in your bedroom and as many pillows as you like.
It’s amazing what a modern and fresh entrance can do for your mood.
When you’re younger you think of ways to impress friends,but the older you get, the less important it becomes to do so. Get a hot tub for you to enjoy and relax in on a regular basis.
It’s time to repair those broken doors for a cleaner and uncluttered looking kitchen.
Care for all your flora and greenery to keep your home looking and smelling fresh.
It’s amazing what a coat of paint and some exceptional lighting can do.
Opt for some neutral shades and textured bed linen for a relaxing space.