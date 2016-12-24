25 pictures of small gardens and entrances you'll love!

Are you looking for ways to add some style and elegance to the entrance of your home? A gorgeous garden with lovely greenery perhaps or maybe even some features to attract attention and pique the interest of your guests? Well, in this edition of homify, we’ve consulted professionals for their top 25 tips and tricks to add an awesome ambiance to even the smallest of gardens or most compact home entrances.

There’s no excuse for fascinating features not to dominate the front of your home, whether you’re someone who admires natures elements, maybe a water fountain or even a splash or colour, there’s a design aspect to add that special flair to your exterior… it may just require some out of the box thinking, creativity and imagination! But, let’s get inspired by these ideas.