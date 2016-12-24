Your browser is out-of-date.

25 pictures of small gardens and entrances you'll love!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Are you looking for ways to add some style and elegance to the entrance of your home? A gorgeous garden with lovely greenery perhaps or maybe even some features to attract attention and pique the interest of your guests? Well, in this edition of homify, we’ve consulted professionals for their top 25 tips and tricks to add an awesome ambiance to even the smallest of gardens or most compact home entrances.

There’s no excuse for fascinating features not to dominate the front of your home, whether you’re someone who admires natures elements, maybe a water fountain or even a splash or colour, there’s a design aspect to add that special flair to your exterior… it may just require some out of the box thinking, creativity and imagination! But, let’s get inspired by these ideas.

1. Stone and spheres lead the way to your entrance

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

There’s nothing quite like incorporating some natural materials and elements into the entrance or the front garden for that chic yet sensational attractive charm.

2. A multitude of elements in a small space, with everything from pots, to fountains, shrubs, terracotta and stone

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
3. Define areas with a variety of materials, consider some organic shapes that are aesthetically pleasing

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
4. Simple yet striking elements

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
5. Fresh, round and natural

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
6. Make the most of space!

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Go for white stones and a path of wooden slats that lead towards a fascinating fountain.

A better view

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
​7. Lovely garden at the entrance

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
8. Use some potted plants to add a nature loving environment to your entrance

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
9. The garden to enjoy has it all!

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Interior landscaping
10. A vertical garden is an exceptional choice too

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Garden Plants & flowers
11. A simple Zen-inspired garden may be the solution to your stress

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
A closer look

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
12. A pure minimalist look

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
13. Small yet bursting with colour

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
14. Modern and stylish

Espacio Bambú, Espacios que Inspiran Espacios que Inspiran Modern Garden Bamboo
It’s the perfect décor for the exterior wall or entrance to the house

15. The earthy elements of water and stone

ROOF GARDEN MARTÍNEZ, Arqca Arqca Modern Garden
16. Decorate your entrance with a simple green line

玄関前 アプローチ, 作庭処 植徳 作庭処 植徳 Modern Garden
17. Planters are always a perfect solution

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden
​18. Decorating the entrance and hallway at the same time

CASA CR-180, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Minimalist style garden
Choose a stonewall and enclose the garden in modernity

​19. Bamboo: beautiful, easy to maintain and stylish

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden Bamboo
20. Mix it up with an array of plants and flowers

Plaza Maria , Arquitectos I + A Arquitectos I + A Modern Garden
​21. Colourful pots and gorgeous flowers will be divine

Herbstgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style garden
22. This is the perfect idea for narrow corridors

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
23. The ultimate modern garden

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern Garden
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

24. Illuminated cacti and concrete

Eclairage terrasse, Architecture Nature & Lumière Architecture Nature & Lumière Modern Garden
25. Filled with colour and sophistication

Small Contemporary Courtyard, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern Garden
Gardenplan Design

Small Contemporary Courtyard

We've come to the end of this sensational homify feature filled with tips and tricks to add that trendy elegance to your garden and home entrance, but if you're still after some inspiration, have a look at these: 22 dream terraces perfect for the South African summer

A smart and beautiful family home built from a mix of cheap materials
Do you have a favourite garden idea?

