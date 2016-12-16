22 beautiful headboards for your bedroom

The summer holidays are upon us, and that means that we will be spending more time at home to get in that hours of sleep we had been missing during work weeks, or to hide away from the intense heat our country is often prone to over this time. Let's face it, not all of us will have the time off work or the budget to go on vacation for all of our holiday time, and therefore, our houses will become the most frequented port of call for many of us during the festive season.
Although family time will be at the order of the day during the holidays, we will all surely favour our own bedrooms for long afternoon naps or quiet time. Therefore, we here at homify thought now will be the perfect time to take a look at how to improve this important and intimate room for ourselves. We decided to start with a single element that can hugely impact on the design of the bedroom, and that is none other than the headboard.
Now, please sit back, while you get into the holiday spirit of relaxation, and enjoy our list of 22 beautiful headboards for any style of bedroom.
This simple pine headboard will brighten up any bedroom with a light charm.
This satin and rose-coloured bedroom is deeply romantic in a 70's style chic.
Doesn't this bedroom just make you feel like you're at the ocean whilst still retaining a sophisticated air? Well this is partly thanks to the classy but toned-back grey and wooden headboard that covers the entire wall behind the bed.
This classic style wooden headboard which is taller than usual, stands out with a noble charm.
This headboard perfectly suits its surroundings—toned-down, streamlined, and charming without any imposition on space and feeling.
This is definitely the type of tranquility we all need more of in our restful spaces.
This balcony bedroom is full of light, and for the headboard, nothing more was necessary than a basic white board and some sheer curtains.
In a large, open room, a fun design that envelopes the sleeping environment can work very well, such as seen in this image.
This vintage grey headboard will suit any antique collector or lover of the nostalgic.
For the organisation junkies who may have more than enough going on in their bedroom in terms of shelf space, a plain and simple headboard may be necessary to keep the room balanced.
On the other end of the spectrum, if you don't have enough shelf space in the bedroom, pick a headboard that can incorporate it.
Moving away from tradition, a colourful mural can substiture for the limited physical dimensions of a classic headboard.
When you're a lover of collecting all the things that make you happy, a composite headboard will suit your style.
The headboard can also be the ideal piece to bring in a pop of colour to a monochromatic room.
Perfect for a little girl's room, or for that of a lover of delicate things, this birdhouse printed headboard is simply magical.
This simplistically sophisticated option is all you need in a large and busy room.
Let's not forget our old friends, pallets, which can be used for any number of furniture items.
An upholstered headboard will give some dimension and depth to the room.
An upholstered headboard with a rich texture is a minimalist winner.
This old-school wire bedframe with headboard is a delicate and charming staple.
We end our list with this wooden block headboard that contrasts well with the beautifully illustrated wallpaper.
