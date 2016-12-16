Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

22 beautiful headboards for your bedroom

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The summer holidays are upon us, and that means that we will be spending more time at home to get in that hours of sleep we had been missing during work weeks, or to hide away from the intense heat our country is often prone to over this time. Let's face it, not all of us will have the time off work or the budget to go on vacation for all of our holiday time, and therefore, our houses will become the most frequented port of call for many of us during the festive season. 

Although family time will be at the order of the day during the holidays, we will all surely favour our own bedrooms for long afternoon naps or quiet time. Therefore, we here at homify thought now will be the perfect time to take a look at how to improve this important and intimate room for ourselves. We decided to start with a single element that can hugely impact on the design of the bedroom, and that is none other than the headboard. 

Now, please sit back, while you get into the holiday spirit of relaxation, and enjoy our list of 22 beautiful headboards for any style of bedroom.

1. Light and lovely

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This simple pine headboard will brighten up any bedroom with a light charm.

2. Retro chic

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This satin and rose-coloured bedroom is deeply romantic in a 70's style chic.

3. Holiday sophistication

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Main Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

Doesn't this bedroom just make you feel like you're at the ocean whilst still retaining a sophisticated air? Well this is partly thanks to the classy but toned-back grey and wooden headboard that covers the entire wall behind the bed. 

4. Classics

House, Nieuwoudt Architects Nieuwoudt Architects Eclectic style bedroom Wood Pink
Nieuwoudt Architects

House

Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects

This classic style wooden headboard which is taller than usual, stands out with a noble charm.

5. Minimalist fundamentals

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

This headboard perfectly suits its surroundings—toned-down, streamlined, and charming without any imposition on space and feeling. 

6. Zen bliss

Posh Parare, TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO Modern style bedroom
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO

Posh Parare

TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO
TRINITY DESIGN STUDIO

This is definitely the type of tranquility we all need more of in our restful spaces. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bright and blissful

дизайн студии в скандинавском стиле, sreda sreda Scandinavian style bedroom
sreda

sreda
sreda
sreda

This balcony bedroom is full of light, and for the headboard, nothing more was necessary than a basic white board and some sheer curtains. 

8. Shelter

FOTORREALISMOS, A|H Decoración e interiorismo A|H Decoración e interiorismo Scandinavian style bedroom
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

In a large, open room, a fun design that envelopes the sleeping environment can work very well, such as seen in this image. 

9. Vintage inspiration

casa 10, J J Scandinavian style bedroom
J

J
J
J

This vintage grey headboard will suit any antique collector or lover of the nostalgic.

10. Simple and focused

Raumteiler, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Scandinavian style bedroom
Regalraum GmbH

Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH

For the organisation junkies who may have more than enough going on in their bedroom in terms of shelf space, a plain and simple headboard may be necessary to keep the room balanced. 

11. More storage

DUHESME, Géraldine Laferté Géraldine Laferté Scandinavian style bedroom
Géraldine Laferté

Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté

On the other end of the spectrum, if you don't have enough shelf space in the bedroom, pick a headboard that can incorporate it.

12. Colour and energy

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style bedroom
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Moving away from tradition, a colourful mural can substiture for the limited physical dimensions of a classic headboard. 

13. Composites

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Scandinavian style bedroom Wood White
Elena Arsentyeva

Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva

When you're a lover of collecting all the things that make you happy, a composite headboard will suit your style. 

14. Bright statement

Atrevido Ático para Soltera en Colores Blanco, Negro y Naranja, Artur Akopov Artur Akopov Scandinavian style bedroom
Artur Akopov

Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov

The headboard can also be the ideal piece to bring in a pop of colour to a monochromatic room. 

15. Cheer and charm

SS Bedroom - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Country style bedroom
MUDA Home Design

SS Bedroom—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Perfect for a little girl's room, or for that of a lover of delicate things, this birdhouse printed headboard is simply magical.

16. Stately

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This simplistically sophisticated option is all you need in a large and busy room.

17. Repurposed

Gdańsk, Ul.Chmielna, Raca Architekci Raca Architekci Scandinavian style bedroom
Raca Architekci

Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci

Let's not forget our old friends, pallets, which can be used for any number of furniture items. 

18. 3D

Mieszkanie Wilanów, Devangari Design Devangari Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Devangari Design

Devangari Design
Devangari Design
Devangari Design

An upholstered headboard will give some dimension and depth to the room.

19. Incorporated

6534 라플란드 내추럴 모던 원목 침대, 시더스디자인그룹 시더스디자인그룹 Scandinavian style bedroom
시더스디자인그룹

시더스디자인그룹
시더스디자인그룹
시더스디자인그룹

A classic headboard with side tables will never go out of style. 

20. Tactile

Master bedroom Loft Kolasinski Scandinavian style bedroom Flax/Linen Grey
Loft Kolasinski

Master bedroom

Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski

An upholstered headboard with a rich texture is a minimalist winner. 

21. Attractive curves

Дизайн квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Mebius Group Mebius Group Scandinavian style bedroom
Mebius Group

Mebius Group
Mebius Group
Mebius Group

This old-school wire bedframe with headboard is a delicate and charming staple. 

22. Bold lines

nowoczesne mieszkanie , Artenova Design Artenova Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Artenova Design

Artenova Design
Artenova Design
Artenova Design

We end our list with this wooden block headboard that contrasts well with the beautifully illustrated wallpaper. 

Need even more headboard inspiration? Check out these: 14 beautiful ones that are easy to copy in your own home!

​The beautiful wooden home with a surprise inside (you'll love it!)
Which one would you like to try out this summer?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks