5 small but stylish kitchens

We all know how important our kitchens are. Even when they are small and compact, they are the heart and soul of the home. They are where we cook up delicious meals full of love for our family, where we share stories about our days over steaming mugs of coffee and where we bake delicious treats for birthdays and celebrations.

This is why we shouldn't give up on your kitchen, even if it is small. In fact, a small kitchen can be incredibly functional.

What's more is that your small kitchen can look gorgeous too. Don't believe us?

Today, we are going to look through five little kitchens, designed by top professionals from around the world, which will prove to you just how stylish a small kitchen can look.

Let's take a look!