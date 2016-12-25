5 small but stylish kitchens

We all know how important our kitchens are. Even when they are small and compact, they are the heart and soul of the home. They are where we cook up delicious meals full of love for our family, where we share stories about our days over steaming mugs of coffee and where we bake delicious treats for birthdays and celebrations.
This is why we shouldn't give up on your kitchen, even if it is small. In fact, a small kitchen can be incredibly functional.
What's more is that your small kitchen can look gorgeous too. Don't believe us?
Today, we are going to look through five little kitchens, designed by top professionals from around the world, which will prove to you just how stylish a small kitchen can look.
Let's take a look!
You don't have to have a huge house in the country to bring a country-style to the kitchen space.
In this example, we can see how grey cabinets and drawers work in harmony with the light wooden finishes, creating a very appealing design.
In fact this style can bring such a warm and inviting look and feel to the space that you won't even notice the space!
You can make your kitchen look bigger than it is by opting for an open plan living space. This will instantly make your home feel that much bigger and more expansive in general.
Separate your cooking area subtly by installing a breakfast bar or kitchen island in this space. These will also give your small kitchen more storage space and another surface area for cooking or preparing food.
Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration.
Your kitchen can truly be a multi-functional space with the right design and decor, allowing you to make the most of every square inch.
In this image, we can see how a kitchen island extends into a dining space. This is very savvy!
There is also plenty of storage space in this kitchen, allowing items to be stored neatly away. A well-organised kitchen is key to a space that is functional and trendy.
Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.
Wood is always a wonderful material for home decor and design, bringing a warm and slightly rustic touch to the space. For a kitchen, it can create a very cosy environment that distracts from the size itself.
Use wooden furniture, cabinets and finishes with white walls for a simple yet elegant look and feel.
This kitchen is also another example of how well a kitchen island or bar can be used to subtly separate the cooking area from the rest of the home without isolating it.
One of the simplest and easiest ways to create an appealing, light, bright and spacious kitchen is to invest in as much natural light as possible.
Open up the windows and doors and invest in skylights if possible. Sunshine will instantly warm up the space and make it feel more light and inviting. Opt for neutral colours such as white, which will reflect the natural light and make for a very appealing design. Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens for inspiration.
Also have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light for more inspiration.