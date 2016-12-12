Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A different way of living! 6 trendy container homes built on low budgets

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Container homes are by far the most innovative of the house designs, and one of the most interesting patterns.Starting in the 1960s, along with the rest of the world in recent years under the demand for low-cost housing, the container home has gained popularity without signs of decline. The past decade's most famous building is a container house designed by Peter DeMaria Redondo in 2007, a unique public housing project recognized as North America's first real container house. 

Container houses can be tailored in accordance with the owner's preferences, but is also low-cost and attractive. In addition, the trailer can be recycled, so is high on sustainability. In addition, throughout the world, it is very easy to obtain container houses, and the material is very durable and strong to withstand the ravages of wind and rain. 

Today, we put together a list of six low-budget and fashionable container houses for you to enjoy these distinctive designs!

1. The white container house

해원이네 , AAPA건축사사무소 AAPA건축사사무소 Modern houses
AAPA건축사사무소

AAPA건축사사무소
AAPA건축사사무소
AAPA건축사사무소

This bright container house in Seoul by AAPA's Architect was designed for residential use, and has about 23 square feet of living space to accommodate a family with three children.

Full of uniqueness, originality and creativity, the container house has a total of three residential floors, and the walls are covered with birch plywood. 

2. Strong personality

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This chic black container house is insulated from being boring and monotonous! Located in a picturesque area, this project was named 'the garden house'.

When we first saw this house, we immediately noticed its distinctive contemporary aesthetics. In addition, it is great for a family, as it boasts a spacious garden and the terrace space is perfect for recreation and relaxation.

3. Black and white

은퇴부부를 위해 지은 2층 컨테이너 카페주택, 신짱 칼라하우스 신짱 칼라하우스 Modern houses Iron/Steel
신짱 칼라하우스

신짱 칼라하우스
신짱 칼라하우스
신짱 칼라하우스

Does this charming container house in black and white colour not make you think of the yin and yang balance of feeling? An area of about 133 square feet with a spacious interior was built for one retired couple to live in comfort. 

The second floor has a novel design, as this home was transformed into a vibrant cafe. The space is filled with music, movies, and takes advantage of the scenic environment.

2. The white container house

쭈욱 게스트하우스, 쭈욱 게스트하우스 쭈욱 게스트하우스 Rustic style house
쭈욱 게스트하우스

쭈욱 게스트하우스
쭈욱 게스트하우스
쭈욱 게스트하우스

This bright container house in Seoul by AAPA's Architect was designed for residential use, and has about 23 square feet of living space to accommodate a family with three children.

Full of uniqueness, originality and creativity, the container house has a total of three residential floors, and the walls are covered with birch plywood. 

3. Black and white

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Does this charming container house in black and white colour not make you think of the yin and yang balance of feeling? An area of about 133 square feet with a spacious interior was built for one retired couple to live in comfort. 

The second floor has a novel design, as this home was transformed into a vibrant cafe. The space is filled with music, movies, and takes advantage of the scenic environment.

4. Colours

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

No house has a brighter colour than the containers of South Korea's Jjuuk Guest House. These containers are used as sleeping units, and provide all necessary amenities. Since the bedroom is located on the second floor, the first floor space has become an area where guests can chat and communicate in a vast dining area.

The stunning home that shows us all what is possible with good ideas
Which container home is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks