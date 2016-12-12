A different way of living! 6 trendy container homes built on low budgets

Container homes are by far the most innovative of the house designs, and one of the most interesting patterns.Starting in the 1960s, along with the rest of the world in recent years under the demand for low-cost housing, the container home has gained popularity without signs of decline. The past decade's most famous building is a container house designed by Peter DeMaria Redondo in 2007, a unique public housing project recognized as North America's first real container house.

Container houses can be tailored in accordance with the owner's preferences, but is also low-cost and attractive. In addition, the trailer can be recycled, so is high on sustainability. In addition, throughout the world, it is very easy to obtain container houses, and the material is very durable and strong to withstand the ravages of wind and rain.

Today, we put together a list of six low-budget and fashionable container houses for you to enjoy these distinctive designs!