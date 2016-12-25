13 pictures of homes that are secure but beautiful

In South Africa, we know how important it is to have a home that is safe, leaving us and our family feeling protected day or night. This often means investing in burglar alarms, high walls, security gates and doors and windows that are securely fastened.
Yet, we don't want the security of our homes—such as burglar bars—to detract from the the look and feel of our home design. Our homes should look beautiful, even if they are also functional and secure.
This is why we have put together 13 pictures of homes that are secure and beautiful today, to show you just how much potential exists when it comes to a safe family home that turns heads too!
This article will convince you that a safe home doesn't have to mean an unattractive home.
Design professionals [GM+] Architects have created this safe home with high walls and a barbed wire fence. Yet the beautiful, neutral tones and large, dark wooden gate distract from the security measures. The exterior look and feel packs a punch.
This Mediterranean-style home features a perimetre fence that works in harmony with the style of the house itself.
While this home doesn't feature a wall around it, the windows, doors and garage are securely fastened, ensuring that no one who isn't supposed to be inside gets inside!
You'll also notice that the windows are quite high and far away from prying eyes.
This door that connects to the street to the home is made of a solid wood, which brings a rustic look and feel to the home while ensuring that the property is safe and secure.
This fabulous modern home features a wonderful balance between transparency and privacy. While the home is open and warm, there are more than enough private spaces.
This gorgeous and stylish wrought-iron fence adds a very edgy design to the home, while protecting the garden and the property.
Outdoor lighting is a functional safety tool that also enhances and illuminates your home design. With lights on outside, you're less likely to have people hiding in the bushes.
One of the easiest ways to add a safety and security to your home without impacting on the design is to get some furry guards. A dog is a man's best friend after all!
These are very sturdy and durable, yet they still give your home a very sleek look and feel!
This house is a stunning example of just how good security can look!
Create an eye-catching yet thick and protective perimetre wall like these designers have done. Add some beautiful plants and colourful flowers to soften the effect.
Invest in a burglar alarm or motion sensor for your home and the look and feel doesn't have to change even a little bit!
High walls like these make it very difficult for anyone to climb over, while the glass material still allows the home to feel open, warm and inviting.
White is a very neutral colour, which will soften the look and feel of any high wall or imposing perimetre fence.
