13 pictures of homes that are secure but beautiful

Leigh Leigh
HSE Van Rooyen, CA Architects CA Architects Classic style houses
In South Africa, we know how important it is to have a home that is safe, leaving us and our family feeling protected day or night. This often means investing in burglar alarms, high walls, security gates and doors and windows that are securely fastened.

Yet, we don't want the security of our homes—such as burglar bars—to detract from the the look and feel of our home design. Our homes should look beautiful, even if they are also functional and secure. 

This is why we have put together 13 pictures of homes that are secure and beautiful today, to show you just how much potential exists when it comes to a safe family home that turns heads too!

This article will convince you that a safe home doesn't have to mean an unattractive home.

1. The high walls

Casa "ZR", [GM+] Arquitectos [GM+] Arquitectos Modern houses
[GM+] Arquitectos

[GM+] Arquitectos
[GM+] Arquitectos
[GM+] Arquitectos

Design professionals [GM+] Architects have created this safe home with high walls and a barbed wire fence. Yet the beautiful, neutral tones and large, dark wooden gate distract from the security measures. The exterior look and feel packs a punch.

2. Perimetre walls that work with the exterior design

House Sshwab, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Classic style houses
Rudman Visagie

House Sshwab

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

This Mediterranean-style home features a perimetre fence that works in harmony with the style of the house itself. 

3. Secured windows and doors

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern houses
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

While this home doesn't feature a wall around it, the windows, doors and garage are securely fastened, ensuring that no one who isn't supposed to be inside gets inside! 

You'll also notice that the windows are quite high and far away from prying eyes.

4. A solid exterior gate

The Door from the street Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses front door,door,wood,timber,concrete,entrance
Jenny Mills Architects

The Door from the street

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

This door that connects to the street to the home is made of a solid wood, which brings a rustic look and feel to the home while ensuring that the property is safe and secure.

5. Private spaces

HSE Van Rooyen, CA Architects CA Architects Classic style houses
CA Architects

HSE Van Rooyen

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

This fabulous modern home features a wonderful balance between transparency and privacy. While the home is open and warm, there are more than enough private spaces. 

6. A fabulous garden fence

Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Harris

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This gorgeous and stylish wrought-iron fence adds a very edgy design to the home, while protecting the garden and the property.

7. Outdoor lighting

Simple yet beautiful home in Brettenwood, CA Architects CA Architects Minimalist house
CA Architects

Simple yet beautiful home in Brettenwood

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

Outdoor lighting is a functional safety tool that also enhances and illuminates your home design. With lights on outside, you're less likely to have people hiding in the bushes.

Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses.

8. Add a dog or two

Gorgeous Gardens Modern houses
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

One of the easiest ways to add a safety and security to your home without impacting on the design is to get some furry guards. A dog is a man's best friend after all!

9. Metal doors

Haus B in Waiblingen, bohnarchitektur bohnarchitektur Modern windows & doors
bohnarchitektur

bohnarchitektur
bohnarchitektur
bohnarchitektur

These are very sturdy and durable, yet they still give your home a very sleek look and feel!

10. The concrete house

Concrete House Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses Concrete
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This house is a stunning example of just how good security can look!

11. A stylish perimetre wall

FESTIVAL INTERNAZIONALE DEI GIARDINI DI CHAUMONT ( FR ) , Stefania Lorenzini garden designer Stefania Lorenzini garden designer Modern Garden
Stefania Lorenzini garden designer

Stefania Lorenzini garden designer
Stefania Lorenzini garden designer
Stefania Lorenzini garden designer

Create an eye-catching yet thick and protective perimetre wall like these designers have done. Add some beautiful plants and colourful flowers to soften the effect.

12. A burglar alarm

Dieses Haus mit 149 m2 macht einfach richtig gute Laune!! Unser Entwurf LK&935, LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern houses
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH

LK&Projekt GmbH
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH
LK&Projekt GmbH

Invest in a burglar alarm or motion sensor for your home and the look and feel doesn't have to change even a little bit!

13. Glass walls

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern houses
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

High walls like these make it very difficult for anyone to climb over, while the glass material still allows the home to feel open, warm and inviting.

14. White is alright

Casa Corrego grande, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Classic style houses
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

White is a very neutral colour, which will soften the look and feel of any high wall or imposing perimetre fence.

Also have a look at these: 10 great garden fences.

A family home built for relaxation and enjoyment
Do you agree that safety and style can work together?

