8 tips to secure your home against thieves

The holiday season means a relaxing break from your mundane environment, possibly seeking out the sun, surf and natural pleasures of the environment instead, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be vigilant before leaving home on your vacation.

The 8 tips included in this homify feature are meant to add security to your home, protecting your property and family against possible dangers… house-breakers tend to watch houses during this time of the year, and they will definitely know when your home is uninhabited.