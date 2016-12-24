8 tips to secure your home against thieves

The holiday season means a relaxing break from your mundane environment, possibly seeking out the sun, surf and natural pleasures of the environment instead, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be vigilant before leaving home on your vacation.
The 8 tips included in this homify feature are meant to add security to your home, protecting your property and family against possible dangers… house-breakers tend to watch houses during this time of the year, and they will definitely know when your home is uninhabited.
A gate or fence with controlled access via remote or intercom is one of the best choices to safeguard your home, and because they are built from durable metals, it would be virtually impossible to dismantle without the key.
Take steps to ensure the security measures with barbed wire, security cameras or electric fencing. By making the security system visible from the exterior, you will deter any thieves that are considering your home an easy target. Speak to a professional to enhance your security.
Burglar guards or grids as shown in the picture, restrict access through open windows and doors, but also have a decorative element.
This is a great idea to restrict views of the property from the street, while maintaining privacy and ensuring security through the large metal doors.
Choose elegant and brilliant lighting to enhance your décor from the interior to the exterior. This method will keep robbers at bay when they see that there actually are people at home. Incorporate some security lights too that will switch on with a motion sensor, allowing you to see when someone is lurking outside.
One entrance into the home helps inhabitants have better control of who enters and exits a property, allowing the house to be a lot safer.
High security doors are an excellent way to deter the bad elements, as they are virtually impossible to open without the correct key. These doors have multiple pins, trapped in the frame of the door and the floor for strength against any force.
A home with a flashy façade will definitely bring the wrong type of attraction to your property. Keep your exterior simple, with few or no bells and whistles and you're sure to fly under the radar of any thieves making the rounds in your neighbourhood.