Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 miraculous small bathroom renovations to get inspired by

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
PROJET LAMARTINE, Transition Interior Design, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design White
Loading admin actions …

A small bathroom can quickly look cramped, cluttered and unkempt and in this homify feature we look at 5 incredible renovations of compact bathrooms that went from dingy to divine! The before and after transformation of these rooms are unbelievable with so much illumination, modernity and brilliance incorporated into the design. 

You’ll be inspired to show the same creativity and imagination to the bathrooms of your own home! It’s amazing what a dream come true these bathrooms have become after their nightmarish appearance from years gone by. So, if you’re interested in making your bathroom a relaxing space of hotel quality, then continue reading these helpful hints by interior designers.

Bathroom 1: Before—Aged

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This outdated bathroom was in need of some inspiration to look trendy again.

After—Modern and elegant

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Since the revamp, this bathroom is a lot more sultry and elegant, with a darker tone incorporated into the design for an aesthetically appealing edge. It’s timeless and tasteful and all anyone could ask for!

Bathroom 2: Before—In ruins!

Before - Bathroom homify
homify

Before—Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

The tiles are falling apart, grouting is yellowed and dark and what was once white is now ancient and ugly.

After—Shiny and sophisticated

This transformation may seem unlikely if you consider the dilapidated look of the previous bathroom, but it’s now an organised, sleek and fresh space to bathe, unwind and relax. The contemporary lighting adds a brighter décor, while the wooden cabinet was an expert touch of sophistication.

Bathroom 3: Before—A poor colour choice

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern bathroom
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

The earthy and glossy colour scheme along with the blue and white shower curtain of this small bathroom is unfavourable and just unattractive.

After—White and contemporary

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern bathroom
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

White will always be the perfect choice for a chic look in any space, the brown tiles were removed and replaced with this stunning décor instead. It’s the epitome of style now!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Bathroom 4: Before—Underused and uncomfortable

PROJET LAMARTINE, Transition Interior Design, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

The neutral colour tiles of this guest bathroom may be the right colour, but there is a reason why this extra bathroom was barely used, it just looked uncomfortable.

After—A miracle makeover

PROJET LAMARTINE, Transition Interior Design, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design White
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

Is this even the same bathroom? The boring colour scheme and fixtures have been replaced with this all-white and chrome design with storage baskets adding just a pop of colour without being too loud or quirky. A large mirror is perfect to enhance illumination and space.

Bathroom 5: Before—Outdated

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN CALLE RAFAEL SALGADO (ZONA BERNABÉU) MADRID, DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR

DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR

This little bathroom has had its days, but it’s also quite cramped and claustrophobic.

After—Amazing

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN CALLE RAFAEL SALGADO (ZONA BERNABÉU) MADRID, DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR

DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR

The décor of this space now has a vintage flair, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a fascinating choice. Think of repurposing an antique cabinet in your bathroom for a dynamic design with some gold taps to boot. For more inspiration, have a look at: The 10 best bathrooms of the year, as chosen by you

The family home with a big surprise in the backyard
Which bathroom renovation amazed you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks