5 miraculous small bathroom renovations to get inspired by

A small bathroom can quickly look cramped, cluttered and unkempt and in this homify feature we look at 5 incredible renovations of compact bathrooms that went from dingy to divine! The before and after transformation of these rooms are unbelievable with so much illumination, modernity and brilliance incorporated into the design.

You’ll be inspired to show the same creativity and imagination to the bathrooms of your own home! It’s amazing what a dream come true these bathrooms have become after their nightmarish appearance from years gone by. So, if you’re interested in making your bathroom a relaxing space of hotel quality, then continue reading these helpful hints by interior designers.