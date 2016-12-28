6 secrets interior designers will never tell you for free

Have you ever thought of ways to create a larger looking and more elegant home without spending extra money? Perhaps adding a touch of style and sophistication to that narrow bathroom or even brighten that dreary corner area of your living room? Well, the homify team consulted some interior designers for 6 décor secrets that can instantly upgrade your home, and better still… you aren’t paying for the advice! Let’s take a look for some inspiring ideas and details.
Playing with the location of mirrors can quickly enhance the illusion of more space in a home, especially in a compact environment. Consider a mirrored wall to obtain the optimum effect of elegance and illumination.
Choose lighter wooden planks or tiles to accentuate the brightness of a room and enjoy a fresh and sophisticated space.
Another awesome trick to enlarge the look of a petite living space or dining room is to opt for an accent wall. A bright or vibrant colour along with all-white or lighter shades will create the perception of a spacious modern home.
You think your attic ceiling is a bit too close for comfort, draw your gaze upwards with some vertical stripes for that antique design that creates an illusion of a higher ceiling too. How smart is that?
It’s amazing what effect colour can have on the mood, so if you find yourself regularly depressed, chances are that your mood is just in a funk and you’ll need to reconsider that dull grey tone of your bedroom. Go for a vivid shade of turquoise to quickly uplift you’re anxious state.
Your choice of wallpaper doesn't need to be dreary and ordinary, especially in your cramped apartment. Opt for something elegant and quirky and add a new dimension to that studio apartment while you're at it.