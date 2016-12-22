Your browser is out-of-date.

17 coating ideas to make your walls look beautiful

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
FELANITX RENOVATION, munarq munarq Rustic style dining room
So you are in the final stages of decorating your home before you actually begin  moving your furniture in, and you’re looking for some amazing ideas to add some splendour and elegance to your walls. Continue reading this homify feature and be inspired with 17 awesome décor ideas that our interior designers have come up with to get your home looking fabulous.

1. Rustic stone

Vivienda unifamiliar en Wamba (Valladolid), ADDEC arquitectos ADDEC arquitectos Dining roomTables
Stone walls offer texture and durability, and there are no rules that commit this material to only being applied to the exterior, they add a stunning element to the interior too. 

2. Antique finish

Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl Grassi Pietre srl Walls Stone Beige
If antique design and rustic detail is what you’re after, then this elegant and polished look is an excellent idea for wall décor.

3. Marble

Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl Grassi Pietre srl Walls Marble White
The Greeks and Romans considered marble to be of an exquisite value, and the colour and unique veins are sure to never go out of style either.

4. Brick

homify Rustic style bedroom
Brick is used as both a decorative and constructive material, the colour is an excellent way to add an earthy tone to your home too.

Textured Brick

homify Rustic style bedroom
If you like the idea of brick walls, but already have an existing wall, then consider a textured brick design using an acrylic mold as an after thought.

5. Melamine

Villa T, arkham project arkham project Modern bathroom
Melamine is a fantastic way to add a modern and daring effect for that seductive, smooth texture to your bathroom.

6. Decorative stone

FELANITX RENOVATION, munarq munarq Rustic style dining room
Decorative stone comes in thin blocks that allow for easier handling and placement, the texture adds a contemporary yet rustic feeling to any room.

7. Wood

homify Asian style window and door
Wood is fantastic for its flexibility, warmth and fresh look that is sophisticated and elegant. 

​ More wood

Landelijke badkamer met steigerhout, Taps&Baths Taps&Baths BathroomSinks
Painted wood is another method to decorate your walls without losing the cosiness and harmony, associated with the material.

8. Mosaic

Black Lip Mother of Pearl in Bathroom Renovation in Kentfield, California, USA ShellShock Designs Modern bathroom
Black Lip Mother of Pearl in Bathroom Renovation in Kentfield, California, USA

Mosaic tiles are made from small pieces of glass and work well in wet areas such as the bathroom or kitchen. Consider mixing the colour combination for a modern and luminous, unique design.

9. Mirrors

Mirrors, bandesign bandesign Commercial spaces Gastronomy
Mirrors

Decorating your walls with mirrors is a fascinating way to enhance the illumination of the space as well as allow the room to appear larger. 

​10. Three-dimensional

PANELADOS CCH, Cordoba CreativeHeritage Cordoba CreativeHeritage Commercial spaces Hotels
Opt for some 3D ceramic walls features for that textured and ever-evolving décor element in your home, especially as natural light changes the shadow throughout the day.

11. Tiles

Loft Manatí, T+E ARQUITECTOS T+E ARQUITECTOS Minimalist bedroom Glass Transparent
Tiles may be the simplest choice for wall décor, but they can quickly add an interesting effect especially when paired with a stunning furniture and drapes. They are available in ceramics or porcelain and are a colourful choice for a cosy look.

Tile options

MIESZKANIE POKAZOWE NA OŁTASZYNIE, Q2Design Q2Design Scandinavian style bathroom
These are available in a variety of shapes and sizes too, adding a stunning finish to any room in your home.

12. Plaster

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
House in Chandlers Ford II

Plasterboard is one of the most common décor for walls, they are easy to apply and can be painted for a stylish look.

13. Whitewashed

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Take care of your environment with this eco-friendly wall décor option and go for a simple whitewash effect with a water and lime solution.

14. Steel

homify Modern houses
Adding steel as décor is an excellent idea especially when including some insulating materials such as polystyrene or fibreglass, add a coat of anticorrosive paint and your home will be protected from the elements too.

15. Compressed wood

148 m2 de uma remodelação no centro do Porto, URBAstudios URBAstudios Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
This chic interior is decorated with compressed wood for a polished and casual décor that is sophisticated too.

16. Cement

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Cement is a flexible material with a rough appearance that is an awesome way to decorate an industrial inspired home. It’s modern and versatile too.

17. Concrete

Ten House, Taller ADC Architecture Office Taller ADC Architecture Office Minimal style window and door
We've come to the end of this edition of homify, but we have to enjoy the sensational effect of concrete too. These slabs can be used simply horizontally or as vertical slats, paired with thick wood for an interesting effect or even some greenery for that natural décor element.

​The quick and quirky prefab house to steal your heart
Which coatings to you favour most for your home?

