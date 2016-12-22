17 coating ideas to make your walls look beautiful

So you are in the final stages of decorating your home before you actually begin moving your furniture in, and you’re looking for some amazing ideas to add some splendour and elegance to your walls. Continue reading this homify feature and be inspired with 17 awesome décor ideas that our interior designers have come up with to get your home looking fabulous.
Stone walls offer texture and durability, and there are no rules that commit this material to only being applied to the exterior, they add a stunning element to the interior too.
If antique design and rustic detail is what you’re after, then this elegant and polished look is an excellent idea for wall décor.
The Greeks and Romans considered marble to be of an exquisite value, and the colour and unique veins are sure to never go out of style either.
Brick is used as both a decorative and constructive material, the colour is an excellent way to add an earthy tone to your home too.
If you like the idea of brick walls, but already have an existing wall, then consider a textured brick design using an acrylic mold as an after thought.
Melamine is a fantastic way to add a modern and daring effect for that seductive, smooth texture to your bathroom.
Decorative stone comes in thin blocks that allow for easier handling and placement, the texture adds a contemporary yet rustic feeling to any room.
Wood is fantastic for its flexibility, warmth and fresh look that is sophisticated and elegant.
Painted wood is another method to decorate your walls without losing the cosiness and harmony, associated with the material.
Mosaic tiles are made from small pieces of glass and work well in wet areas such as the bathroom or kitchen. Consider mixing the colour combination for a modern and luminous, unique design.
Decorating your walls with mirrors is a fascinating way to enhance the illumination of the space as well as allow the room to appear larger.
Opt for some 3D ceramic walls features for that textured and ever-evolving décor element in your home, especially as natural light changes the shadow throughout the day.
Tiles may be the simplest choice for wall décor, but they can quickly add an interesting effect especially when paired with a stunning furniture and drapes. They are available in ceramics or porcelain and are a colourful choice for a cosy look.
These are available in a variety of shapes and sizes too, adding a stunning finish to any room in your home.
Plasterboard is one of the most common décor for walls, they are easy to apply and can be painted for a stylish look.
Take care of your environment with this eco-friendly wall décor option and go for a simple whitewash effect with a water and lime solution.
Adding steel as décor is an excellent idea especially when including some insulating materials such as polystyrene or fibreglass, add a coat of anticorrosive paint and your home will be protected from the elements too.
This chic interior is decorated with compressed wood for a polished and casual décor that is sophisticated too.
Cement is a flexible material with a rough appearance that is an awesome way to decorate an industrial inspired home. It’s modern and versatile too.
We’ve come to the end of this edition of homify, but we have to enjoy the sensational effect of concrete too. These slabs can be used simply horizontally or as vertical slats, paired with thick wood for an interesting effect or even some greenery for that natural décor element. Have a look at: The top 10 most popular living rooms of the year (as chosen by you!)