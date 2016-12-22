Inside three South African homes (in Durban)

A home decorated in a South African style, is all about comfort, clean lines and elegance. The three fantastic modern homes we visit today are all chic and fascinating, with the team of interior designers at Frans Alexander Interiors including all sophisticated details and modern features.
The colour scheme incorporated throughout these Durban residences is neutral, welcoming and attractive, taking into consideration the glorious view of the surroundings, sensational sunshine and fresh air before anything else. Let’s take a look for inspiration!
This bedroom was decorated in shades of beige and navy blue with an interesting geometric wallpaper, making it a trendy and tasteful space to relax and unwind.
While an ensuite is the perfect addition to a master bedroom, this one has a luxurious and opulent edge with sleek and shiny fixtures and an elegant colour scheme.
Durban is never without a view, and through the window you can just catch a glimpse of the incredible Indian Ocean.
The living room of the second home in this feature is also filled with a chic yet neutral colour scheme, spectacular illumination and so much natural light, while the comfortable rug adds a textured element to the space too.
The bedroom is decorated in shades of beige, rich tones of cream and caramel and has an exceptional view as well, while the hint of floral décor enhances that fresh and friendly effect of charm.
The kitchen is modern and contemporary with a similar colour adding to that always tidy and uncluttered design.
The living area is a place of comfort and serenity and this space has ticked those boxes perfectly. The simple lighting, hues and furniture is divine, while the mirrored cabinet is a great extra storage area for those extra pillows, coats or even your luxuries.
In this image we see the other side of the living room that houses the TV unit and some display shelves, and a glimpse of the balcony.
The bedroom featured in this apartment has a lovely hotel inspired décor. Now just relax on those sultry sheets and drift off to sleep!