Inside three South African homes (in Durban)

A home decorated in a South African style, is all about comfort, clean lines and elegance. The three fantastic modern homes we visit today are all chic and fascinating, with the team of interior designers at Frans Alexander Interiors including all sophisticated details and modern features.

The colour scheme incorporated throughout these Durban residences is neutral, welcoming and attractive, taking into consideration the glorious view of the surroundings, sensational sunshine and fresh air before anything else. Let’s take a look for inspiration!