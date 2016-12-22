Your browser is out-of-date.

Inside three South African homes (in Durban)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern living room
A home decorated in a South African style, is all about comfort, clean lines and elegance. The three fantastic modern homes we visit today are all chic and fascinating, with the team of interior designers at Frans Alexander Interiors including all sophisticated details and modern features.

The colour scheme incorporated throughout these Durban residences is neutral, welcoming and attractive, taking into consideration the glorious view of the surroundings, sensational sunshine and fresh air before anything else. Let’s take a look for inspiration!

Home 1: The bedroom

Project ^, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern style bedroom
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project ^

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

This bedroom was decorated in shades of beige and navy blue with an interesting geometric wallpaper, making it a trendy and tasteful space to relax and unwind.

Bedroom and bathroom

Project ^, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern bathroom
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project ^

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

While an ensuite is the perfect addition to a master bedroom, this one has a luxurious and opulent edge with sleek and shiny fixtures and an elegant colour scheme.

The view

Project ^, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern style bedroom
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project ^

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

Durban is never without a view, and through the window you can just catch a glimpse of the incredible Indian Ocean.

Home 2: Living room

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern living room
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

The living room of the second home in this feature is also filled with a chic yet neutral colour scheme, spectacular illumination and so much natural light, while the comfortable rug adds a textured element to the space too.

Floral detail

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern style bedroom
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

The bedroom is decorated in shades of beige, rich tones of cream and caramel and has an exceptional view as well, while the hint of floral décor enhances that fresh and friendly effect of charm.

Kitchen story

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern kitchen
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

The kitchen is modern and contemporary with a similar colour adding to that always tidy and uncluttered design.

Home 3: The living space

Project *, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern living room
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project *

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

The living area is a place of comfort and serenity and this space has ticked those boxes perfectly. The simple lighting, hues and furniture is divine, while the mirrored cabinet is a great extra storage area for those extra pillows, coats or even your luxuries.

The flip side

Project *, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern living room
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project *

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

In this image we see the other side of the living room that houses the TV unit and some display shelves, and a glimpse of the balcony.

Breathtaking

Project *, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern style bedroom
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project *

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

The bedroom featured in this apartment has a lovely hotel inspired décor. Now just relax on those sultry sheets and drift off to sleep! Have a look at: A beautiful but cosy home in Durban (with ideas to copy!)

What did you think about these stunning Durban homes?

