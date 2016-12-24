A smart and beautiful family home built from a mix of cheap materials

At homify, we are always excited about homes that feature a mix of materials. They bring different textures and tones to a design and they show us how much potential exists when it comes to incorporating nature into modern and contemporary architecture.

This is why today we are delighted to bring you a project from design professionals David James Architects & Associates LTD. This UK-based home is the perfect example of how raw materials can be incorporated into a very stylish and edgy home.

As we explore this home further, you will also pick up some tips and tricks for your own home when it comes to combining the functional and the trendy. You won't believe what the house of this entrance hall features either!

Let's take a look.