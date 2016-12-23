The family home with a big surprise in the backyard

Today at homify, we are going to explore a classic family home that shows just how stylish functional and traditional can be.

This is a dream home for any family, incorporating beautiful and comfortable spaces with natural light and of course, a spacious garden.

For South Africans, it's important to take into account designs and architecture that work well for family dynamics. You want to have social and interactive spaces where you can be together but you also want to make sure that there are enough private spaces, where members of the family can have their own time to themselves.

Designed by professionals Nic Antony Architects LTD, this is the ideal home to explore and copy. Let's take a look at this fabulous family home and see what we can learn for our own homes!