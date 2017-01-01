​A cute little home that will surprise you

A new year, a new batch of discoveries waiting for us here on homify 360°. Let’s kick 2017 off with a little trip to Tietê, São Paulo, where the lush Brazilian countryside is quite known for its leafy natural delights.
Here is where a picturesque family home, with bits of lush landscape appeal thrown in for good measure , caught our attention with its delightful chalet-style design. Courtesy of Canatelli Architecture And Design, this abode is a refreshingly simple structure with lots of class, immense visual appeal and striking decorative accents – thus, the perfect creation to start inspiring us for the new year!
The exterior sides of this house are just so charming, with every bit of detail adding to the home’s enchanting character: the open gable roof, the pale brick walls, the fresh green garden with the tropical touches, the earthy red pathway that winds around the home…
What else here stands out for you?
The stairway is the first element to surprise us, offering up a neat combination of clean modern lines and a charming cottage-like vibe (thanks to the warm and soothing tones of stone and wood, as well as the contemporary design surfaces of clear glass).
Chrome enters the scene as well, making up a solid frame to hold the glass balustrade of the staircase. And how about those white walls that house open alcoves, allowing the staircase to ascend into a mysterious, cloud-like vision?
The charm of the wooden staircase flows into the kitchen, infusing the cooking space with a snug, warm and homely feeling. Simple beige stone tiles line the floor, as wooden cabinets and a solid wooden island gives this kitchen a log cabin-like vibe.
And just check out the assortment of storage opportunities flaunted by both the island and countertops – so perfect for a myriad of kitchen necessities.
An olive-green feature wall provides a lovely pop of colour while also contrasting so effectively with the warmer shades of the wood.
Thought the double-style staircase was the main surprise? Think again…
This splendid house pulls the rug out from everyone by adding in a super modern (second) kitchen with crisp tones, straight lines, a minimal use of textures… all the typical features of the modern style that we know and love.
The glossy blue floor produces a mirror-like effect and is a source of visual delight. And the shiny and sleek cabinets provide sufficient space for storing crockery, cutlery, dinnerware and more.
And don’t forget the chrome appliances, which provide a touch of shine while also complementing the blues and whites of the colour palette. So striking!
Beautiful hardwood floors lead us into a girly bedroom that, thankfully, shies away from using too many sickening pinks. Instead it opts for a dusty hue for the walls, while bringing in just a touch of hot pink for the wall decals.
But what we love the most in here is the practical wall desk near the window (with the charming white shutters), which looks like such a fun spot to sit while doing homework or reading.
Interior designers, gardeners and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
The bathroom comes alive with a brilliant wall of art. Intriguing tones of blue and black conjure up a lush nature scene on the feature wall, adding both detail and visual space to the room. A strip of lighting on the ceiling helpfully stops right above this wonderful wallpaper to focus on its exquisiteness. Wood for the countertop and stone below makes quite a statement in this bathroom.
Who knew that a small home could be so big on design and aesthetically pleasing touches? And thanks to the greenery surrounding the structure, this house (with its cottage-like appeal) is definitely one of the more memorable creations here on homify.
For more design inspiration, we bring you these: 15 beautiful bathrooms with ideas to copy.