​A cute little home that will surprise you

A new year, a new batch of discoveries waiting for us here on homify 360°. Let’s kick 2017 off with a little trip to Tietê, São Paulo, where the lush Brazilian countryside is quite known for its leafy natural delights.

Here is where a picturesque family home, with bits of lush landscape appeal thrown in for good measure , caught our attention with its delightful chalet-style design. Courtesy of Canatelli Architecture And Design, this abode is a refreshingly simple structure with lots of class, immense visual appeal and striking decorative accents – thus, the perfect creation to start inspiring us for the new year!