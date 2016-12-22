Your browser is out-of-date.

14 pictures of small kitchens so awesome you'll want to copy them all!

Leigh Leigh
Project : Carrick, Capital Kitchens cc
People often think that small kitchens are a disadvantage. When your kitchen is meant to be the heart and soul of the home, it can be difficult to work with a very small space.

But the truth is, you can have the most beautiful, stylish and multi-functional kitchen with some expert tips and tricks.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 14 pictures of small kitchens that are so awesome, you'll want to copy them all!

Not only will you learn just how gorgeous a small kitchen can be, but you will find out how you can recreate the same look and feel.

Are you ready to find out how?

1. Neutral tones

Cobertura Petrópolis
L2 Arquitetura

L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura

No matter how small your kitchen is, if you opt for a neutral colour palette, you'll create a warm and welcoming space that is cosy and appealing.

2. Open it up onto the outdoors

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Design professionals Marvin Farr Architects, understand the value of extending the interior living space to the outdoors. This opens up the area and makes it feel that much more spacious. 

3. Sleek and trendy appliances

House in Belgrano
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Replace your old appliances with sleek and modern versions, which bring convenience and a wow factor to your savvy, little kitchen space.

4. Light tones

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

A white kitchen makes for a very light and bright interior design. You wouldn't even notice how small this space is!

5. Choose a bright colour

Head Road Glamour
Jenny Mills Architects

Head Road Glamour

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

Put a bright and vibrant colour in your kitchen, which becomes the focal point of the space. This will distract from the space limitations.

6. A country-style kitchen bar

Project : Carrick
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : Carrick

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

This country-style kitchen makes the most of the space available. The designers have installed a beautiful breakfast bar, which allows this space to be utilised as a social and interactive space.  

7. Light wooden floors

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

The light wooden floors make for a very chic and stylish kitchen with a slightly rustic look and feel. They also brighten the space and reflect the natural light that flows through the room. 

8. A few splashes of colour

House B - House Design
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

This is another example of how a few subtle yet vibrant splashes of colour can change the whole look and feel of a kitchen design. Opt for some bright kitchen stools or a few decor items that inject personality and charm into the room.

9. A kitchen island

Kitchen
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Kitchen islands are a wonderful addition to a small kitchen space, adding extra storage space to the room. Kitchen islands also give an extra surface space to the kitchen, making it that much more functional and practical.

Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration.

10. A fabulous pantry

Bespoke oak larder
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

If you have an organised pantry, your small kitchen will immediately be more functional and easy to work in. The size will be non-consequential.

11. A touch of nature

Residence Harris
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Harris

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Breathe new life into your small kitchen by adding some pot plants or fresh vases of flowers to it. This will give this space a subtle form of decor that isn't too overwhelming. You don't want clutter in a small kitchen!

12. It's all in the lighting

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Use LED lighting to enhance the different details and designs of your kitchen space. This will create the feeling of space and give the kitchen a gorgeous ambiance.

13. Natural light

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sunshine can flow into the interior space, making it seem that much more spacious and enchanting. Invest in skylights, ensuring natural light flows through the kitchen throughout the day.

14. Counter tops with personality

Jd. Marajoara
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

Another way to inject colour and style into your kitchen is to go for a unique and vibrant colour for the counter tops, like these designers have done. With warm tones, your kitchen will instantly feel like the heart and soul of the home!

Also have a look at these: 6 practical ideas for a comfortable kitchen.

A super simple but super cool home with a pool
Did you find this article helpful?

Discover home inspiration!

