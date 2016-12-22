14 pictures of small kitchens so awesome you'll want to copy them all!

People often think that small kitchens are a disadvantage. When your kitchen is meant to be the heart and soul of the home, it can be difficult to work with a very small space.

But the truth is, you can have the most beautiful, stylish and multi-functional kitchen with some expert tips and tricks.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 14 pictures of small kitchens that are so awesome, you'll want to copy them all!

Not only will you learn just how gorgeous a small kitchen can be, but you will find out how you can recreate the same look and feel.

Are you ready to find out how?