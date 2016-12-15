Your browser is out-of-date.

The best living room according to your star sign

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern living room
Have you given any thought as to how your décor choice affects your personality, especially as to how colours, textures and materials will enhance and uplift your mood or leave you feeling unsettled and anxious? In this edition of homify, we look at decorating your living room according to your star sign and we analyse options that will make your home a lot more cosy and comfortable. So whether you’re a firm believer in what the stars say or you just read your horoscope to be sarcastic, let’s see what décor choices are best suited to your sign.

Taurus: Earthy in its element

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Living room
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

The interior designers got this one right, as an earth sign, Taurus loves all things natural, textured and neutral, which is why this rustic blend of leather, wood and simple colour scheme is an ideal choice.

Gemini: Think hippy

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Living room
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Known as the Zodiac Twins, this sign is inspired by the chic and bohemian for a creative and colourful edge. The blue accent with this simple living room is the perfect decor solution.

Cancer: Ultimate comfort

Reetdachhaus in List auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Living room
Immofoto-Sylt

Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt

There’s no place like home for a crab. This sign enjoys the protection, tranquillity and security of being at home. Now how is that for a creature of comfort? The comfortable sofa, elegant colour scheme and dim lighting is just lovely.

Leo: Loud and proud

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The vibrant colour scheme, fresh air and striking view of the exterior is just the bright and vivid effect that Leo needs to show its pride and warmth.

Virgo: Must be minimalist

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern living room
enzoferrara architetti

enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti

Virgos are synonymous with being clean, organised perfectionists, which is why a minimalist décor is a superb choice to suit their homes and personality.

Libra: Tip the scales

HOUSE OF PLEASURES, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Modern living room
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

The Scales require a balanced environment of harmony and comfort, so a soft colour palette is a fantastic option for this star sign.

Scorpio: The soulful one

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Living room
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Truckee Residence

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Dark emotions plague the mind of the Scorpio, and for this reason mesmerising and mysterious tones of brown and beige make for a stunning décor.

Sagitarrius: The traveller

Family Chic, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Living room
Viterbo Interior design

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

The Archer was meant to explore, so display all your souvenirs in the living room and tell all your guests about your latest expedition.

Capricorn: Sociable

Open plan space Markham Stagers Modern living room Bricks White
Markham Stagers

Open plan space

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

The Capricorn sign enjoys socialising and communicating, neutral tones such as whites, beige and greys are an aesthetically appealing décor choice.

Aquarius: The cheerful one

Дом Millennium-park, 420 м², Bronx Bronx Living room
Bronx

Bronx
Bronx
Bronx

Because Water Bearers have a cheery attitude about life, this is excellently showcased in their living space. An array of pastels and vivid colours enhance that friendly atmosphere.

Pisces: The quiet thinker

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

These Fish are always so secretive when it comes to their emotions, and eclectic style is a great way to showcase those often quirky hidden thoughts.

Aries: The sophisticated

CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA BURO ARQUITECTURA Modern living room Wood Grey
BURO ARQUITECTURA

BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA

Our final star sign, Aries enjoys open spaces that radiate with energy and colour, while also being inspired by modernity and sophisticated living. Red is a must-have feature in their homes – they are a fire sign after all! Have a look at these: 20 South African homes with something for you to copy

​14 beautiful braais to inspire you
Which living room applies to you most?

