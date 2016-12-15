The best living room according to your star sign

Have you given any thought as to how your décor choice affects your personality, especially as to how colours, textures and materials will enhance and uplift your mood or leave you feeling unsettled and anxious? In this edition of homify, we look at decorating your living room according to your star sign and we analyse options that will make your home a lot more cosy and comfortable. So whether you’re a firm believer in what the stars say or you just read your horoscope to be sarcastic, let’s see what décor choices are best suited to your sign.
The interior designers got this one right, as an earth sign, Taurus loves all things natural, textured and neutral, which is why this rustic blend of leather, wood and simple colour scheme is an ideal choice.
Known as the Zodiac Twins, this sign is inspired by the chic and bohemian for a creative and colourful edge. The blue accent with this simple living room is the perfect decor solution.
There’s no place like home for a crab. This sign enjoys the protection, tranquillity and security of being at home. Now how is that for a creature of comfort? The comfortable sofa, elegant colour scheme and dim lighting is just lovely.
The vibrant colour scheme, fresh air and striking view of the exterior is just the bright and vivid effect that Leo needs to show its pride and warmth.
Virgos are synonymous with being clean, organised perfectionists, which is why a minimalist décor is a superb choice to suit their homes and personality.
The Scales require a balanced environment of harmony and comfort, so a soft colour palette is a fantastic option for this star sign.
Dark emotions plague the mind of the Scorpio, and for this reason mesmerising and mysterious tones of brown and beige make for a stunning décor.
The Archer was meant to explore, so display all your souvenirs in the living room and tell all your guests about your latest expedition.
The Capricorn sign enjoys socialising and communicating, neutral tones such as whites, beige and greys are an aesthetically appealing décor choice.
Because Water Bearers have a cheery attitude about life, this is excellently showcased in their living space. An array of pastels and vivid colours enhance that friendly atmosphere.
These Fish are always so secretive when it comes to their emotions, and eclectic style is a great way to showcase those often quirky hidden thoughts.
Our final star sign, Aries enjoys open spaces that radiate with energy and colour, while also being inspired by modernity and sophisticated living. Red is a must-have feature in their homes – they are a fire sign after all! Have a look at these: 20 South African homes with something for you to copy