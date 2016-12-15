The best living room according to your star sign

Have you given any thought as to how your décor choice affects your personality, especially as to how colours, textures and materials will enhance and uplift your mood or leave you feeling unsettled and anxious? In this edition of homify, we look at decorating your living room according to your star sign and we analyse options that will make your home a lot more cosy and comfortable. So whether you’re a firm believer in what the stars say or you just read your horoscope to be sarcastic, let’s see what décor choices are best suited to your sign.