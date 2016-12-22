A super simple but super cool home with a pool

Today, we are going to visit Madrid where design professionals Modular Home have created the most stylish summer home that you've ever seen.

With the warm summer months upon us, this 57 square metre home and its gorgeous swimming pool is just too tempting. You'll be drooling after this fabulous tour!

What's more is that we will learn how we can inject some personality, charm, vibrancy and style into our own homes in very unique way. In fact, a little bit of colour and some vibrant patterns can go a very long way.

You won't believe how tempting this home is, from the outside in. Let's take a look!