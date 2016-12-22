A super simple but super cool home with a pool

Today, we are going to visit Madrid where design professionals Modular Home have created the most stylish summer home that you've ever seen.
With the warm summer months upon us, this 57 square metre home and its gorgeous swimming pool is just too tempting. You'll be drooling after this fabulous tour!
What's more is that we will learn how we can inject some personality, charm, vibrancy and style into our own homes in very unique way. In fact, a little bit of colour and some vibrant patterns can go a very long way.
You won't believe how tempting this home is, from the outside in. Let's take a look!
From this angle, we can see just how impressive the home is.
The eclectic piece of architecture features an open plan design, with the home spilling out onto the beautiful terrace and swimming pool. The large swimming pool is simply gorgeous, expanding across a huge piece of the property. Wouldn't you want to take a dip in this beautiful big swimming pool?
The designers have also played with spatial planes, with an orange wall extending up beyond the roof. This creates a very impressive and enchanting exterior design. The orange tones contrast beautifully with the wooden finishes and the white facade.
If we head inside the home, we come across a very bold and impressive kitchen.
The designers have gone for white cupboards, drawers and shelves with a silver tiled wall. The blue counter tops work beautifully with the white and silver tones as well as the sleek silver appliances, creating a very appealing and vibrant look and feel.
On one of the walls, we can see how patterns and shapes have been painted with yellow, white and blue tones working together to create a very unique space.
The bathroom in this home is white and black—two colours that are very striking when used together!
Very modern features have been installed, with geometric lines and patterns utilised for an edgy look and feel.
You'll also notice that this is a very minimalist space. There is nothing featured here that isn't absolutely necessary or functional. For a bathroom this is ideal as you don't want your personal products littering the area.
The bedroom is one of our favourite rooms in the house! Couldn't you imagine long summer afternoons relaxing with a good book on this comfortable bed?
The designers have gone for a neutral colour palette, including wooden floors, white walls and white and wood furniture. They've spruced up the design, however, by opting for vibrant patterned linen. This not only brings charm and personality to the bedroom, but it also makes it very easy to change the style. When the home owners get bored, they simply have to change the linen.
Natural light also plays a role in this room, thanks to the long, narrow window that runs along the wall. Sunshine streams in throughout the day!
The designers have gone for an open plan entrance, where all of the rooms flow into one another.
Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to be functional and appealing. The designers have hit the nail on the head, ensuring that there is plenty of room for friends and family to gather as well as get a little sneak peek into the rest of the home.
The glass front door also allows natural light to flow into the home.
The living room features black and white tones, which creates a dramatic look and feel. The sofa is made with black and white stripes, which is unusual, eclectic and edgy!
Remember that your home is your own personal space, which means that you are allowed to have a little bit of fun. Get creative and allow your home to represent who you are and what your interests are.
