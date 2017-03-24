​Older than 30? Get rid of these things right now!

We understand the pain of being an adult, of being responsible for your own decisions and no longer being able to blame your parents for life’s unfairness – it’s not like anybody asked you if you wanted to get older, right?

But cheer up, as it’s not that bad – at least you are now in charge of quite a few fun things, like what’s for dinner (no judgment if you opt for cereal and wine) and how your home looks. Yes, even though turning into an adult doesn’t guarantee that you can pick and choose your house, you are still, to some extent, in charge of how it looks.

Which brings us to a very important step if you want to consider yourself a responsible, mature and style-conscious adult (or are older than 30 years of age) – things to throw out!

Let’s see what they are…