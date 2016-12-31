A small but sweet home with everything you (and your loved ones) need!

Cute. Neat. Clean. Open. Clever. If these words are all to your liking in terms of property, then keep reading and scrolling, for they lead to a residential structure that not only embodies all of them, but could also be the perfect creation for your living needs.
From Polish architectural firm Archipelag comes a quaint little structure that, although a bit on the smaller side, still knows how to pack a big punch style wise. In addition, it treats us to a cool and clean selection of colours, elegant materials, and eye-catching furniture that shows how you can embrace both comfort and elegance in a tiny space.
Sound good? You know what to do…
The front façade presents a very neat appearance, thanks to the inclusion of simple shapes and neutral tones. Echoing the charming American-style home, this modern structure looks like it can fit so perfectly into your regular laid-back suburban neighbourhood.
With a modest layout of about 82 m² (including, among other things, four bedrooms), this little creation shows that it’s quite the eco-friendly character as well – notice those solar panels on the roof.
Although also neat and lovely, the rear side of the house offers a much more casual appearance – this is, after all, the back yard where the family can relax and socialise to their hearts’ content.
A charming patio that neatly hugs the back and side area of the house offers up ample space for movement and furniture/décor pieces – notice the quaint little seating spot located underneath the overhang on the side.
And of course we can’t overlook the little wooden deck in the front, big enough to comfortably fit two elegant loungers.
Although the garden seen in these renderings don’t come with the architectural plans, we can’t help but applaud the precision and maintenance that went into creating these specific layouts. They go a long way in showing what a little dedication to a charming outdoor space can do for the façade.
Although modest in size, the house’s interiors seem quite roomy due to the clever layout of the furniture. An open-plan design neatly combines the living room, dining room and kitchen, with all three areas flaunting a clean combination of light neutral tones.
However, due to the fact that only the necessary furniture pieces and a handful of décor elements were included, there seems to be ample space for movement – which, as you know, is quite crucial!
The heart of the home does not need a great big layout to be cute and functional, as this little kitchen proves to us. A decent selection of cabinets (with closed doors) to store those kitchen necessities out of sight, adequate countertop surfaces for working, sufficient lighting, and a clean colour scheme to keep things open and visually spacious – done!
