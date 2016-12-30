​3 amazing prefabs available directly from Johannesburg

The age of the prefab homes is upon us! Prefabricated homes, also known as prefab homes or just prefabs, are specialist dwelling types of prefabricated building. These houses are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled.

Prefab homes are an ideal solution for various reasons, including faster construction time, work unaffected by weather delays, and less wasted materials than with site-built constructions.

Today we take a look at 3 examples of modern prefab homes created right here in South Africa by Urban Habitat Architects, a dynamic group of architects and interior designers located in Johannesburg. Let’s see some fabulous examples!