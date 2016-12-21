Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

33 pictures of TVs in smart places

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Ed. Colibri, Bloom Arquitetura e Design Bloom Arquitetura e Design Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Loading admin actions …

When you think of your ideal way to relax, what does it include? A spacious living room with lovely furniture? Perhaps a view of the pool and picturesque landscape? Or are you someone who prefers relaxing in bed? Many people enjoy watching TV as a form of rest and relaxation, as a way to escape the hectic world of work and the drama of family and just enjoy their favourite TV series or movie genre especially at the end of the day. The homify team of interior designers know exactly what you’re thinking about when you say you’d like a cosy and comfy TV set up…

In this feature, we look at 33 smart and amazing ideas to include a TV into any corner of your home in chic style of course. If you weren’t blessed with a large home and many rooms, then you may just have to add the TV to your living room, without encroaching and inhibiting the style and detail of your interior. Relaxing and reclining after a gruelling day at work doesn’t need to be an effort, think about a neutral setting, a comfy sofa, a side table for your refreshments and the TV of the perfect proportions.

If your home has a few unused rooms, then you may want to consider creating your very own media room. Fully kitted out with everything from cinema style seats to HD surround sound and even dimmed lighting. You may burn a hole in your retina in the process, but if you pride yourself in having what others don’t, then a multimedia room is probably the way to go. Add a snooker table and foosball while you’re at it, and your friends will always be around to enjoy your fantastic set up in style!

Apartamento no Ipiranga, Cores Lovers Cores Lovers Modern living room
Cores Lovers

Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers

Stolpboerderij in Noord - Holland, Decoussemaecker Interieurs Decoussemaecker Interieurs Media room
Decoussemaecker Interieurs

Decoussemaecker Interieurs
Decoussemaecker Interieurs
Decoussemaecker Interieurs

CASA COLINAS | UNQUILLO | VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, ARQUETERRA ARQUETERRA Media room
ARQUETERRA

ARQUETERRA
ARQUETERRA
ARQUETERRA

Centro de entretenimiento Diciembre 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior Multimedia roomFurniture
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

Raumteiler mit drehbarem TV-Gerät, TV WALL Designmöbel TV WALL Designmöbel Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood-Plastic Composite White
TV WALL Designmöbel

TV WALL Designmöbel
TV WALL Designmöbel
TV WALL Designmöbel

ÖZEL KONUT - AHMET NURİ ÇİMEN SİTESİ ANTALYA, DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ. DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ. BedroomAccessories & decoration
DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.

DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.
DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.
DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist bedroom
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

Parkside II, JHR Interiors JHR Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
JHR Interiors

Parkside II

JHR Interiors
JHR Interiors
JHR Interiors

homify Multimedia roomElectronics
homify

homify
homify
homify

MyHome, Canan Delevi Canan Delevi Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Canan Delevi

Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi

Centros de Tv INVITO, INVITO INVITO Living roomTV stands & cabinets
INVITO

INVITO
INVITO
INVITO

REMODELACIÓN APARTAMENTO, Amétrico Estudio Amétrico Estudio Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Amétrico Estudio

Amétrico Estudio
Amétrico Estudio
Amétrico Estudio

Ed. Colibri, Bloom Arquitetura e Design Bloom Arquitetura e Design Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Bloom Arquitetura e Design

Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design

Casa en el Pedregal, Revah Arqs Revah Arqs Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Revah Arqs

Casa en el Pedregal

Revah Arqs
Revah Arqs
Revah Arqs

homify Living roomTV stands & cabinets
homify

homify
homify
homify

Cama oculta em móvel de sala, GenesisDecor GenesisDecor Living roomTV stands & cabinets
GenesisDecor

GenesisDecor
GenesisDecor
GenesisDecor

Bowmont Dr. Residense. Частный дом на Bowmont Dr., Марина Анисович, студия NEUMARK Марина Анисович, студия NEUMARK Media room
Марина Анисович, студия NEUMARK

Марина Анисович, студия NEUMARK
Марина Анисович, студия NEUMARK
Марина Анисович, студия NEUMARK

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Media room
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Simbithi Eco Estate, Margaret Berichon Design Margaret Berichon Design Media room Solid Wood White
Margaret Berichon Design

Simbithi Eco Estate

Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Media room
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Structural & Interior Architecture Projects, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Media room
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Structural & Interior Architecture Projects

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

House Wolmarans, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Media room
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Wolmarans

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Media room
Tria Arquitetura

Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura

Simbithi Eco Estate, Margaret Berichon Design Margaret Berichon Design Media room Wood White
Margaret Berichon Design

Simbithi Eco Estate

Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design

homify Media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Media room
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Media room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Media room
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Media room
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Mostra de decoração, dsgnduo dsgnduo Media room
dsgnduo

dsgnduo
dsgnduo
dsgnduo

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Media room
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Media room
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Media room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

If you still need decor ideas, then here are 20 South African homes with something for you to copy.

A simple but beautiful family home with a secure entrance
Living room or bedroom? Where do you watch TV?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks