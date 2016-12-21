33 pictures of TVs in smart places

When you think of your ideal way to relax, what does it include? A spacious living room with lovely furniture? Perhaps a view of the pool and picturesque landscape? Or are you someone who prefers relaxing in bed? Many people enjoy watching TV as a form of rest and relaxation, as a way to escape the hectic world of work and the drama of family and just enjoy their favourite TV series or movie genre especially at the end of the day. The homify team of interior designers know exactly what you’re thinking about when you say you’d like a cosy and comfy TV set up…

In this feature, we look at 33 smart and amazing ideas to include a TV into any corner of your home in chic style of course. If you weren’t blessed with a large home and many rooms, then you may just have to add the TV to your living room, without encroaching and inhibiting the style and detail of your interior. Relaxing and reclining after a gruelling day at work doesn’t need to be an effort, think about a neutral setting, a comfy sofa, a side table for your refreshments and the TV of the perfect proportions.

If your home has a few unused rooms, then you may want to consider creating your very own media room. Fully kitted out with everything from cinema style seats to HD surround sound and even dimmed lighting. You may burn a hole in your retina in the process, but if you pride yourself in having what others don’t, then a multimedia room is probably the way to go. Add a snooker table and foosball while you’re at it, and your friends will always be around to enjoy your fantastic set up in style!