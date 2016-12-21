Your browser is out-of-date.

20 incredible home exteriors to inspire you

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
The style of your home exterior is an important décor choice, it gives visitors and passers-by a sneak peek at what they can expect to see after they enter your home. This is why the façade needs to be inviting and attractive with a charming effect and elegant quality. The 20 awesome houses we visit today are breathtaking and comfortable, with an unbelievably welcoming ambiance that we cannot help but be curious.

1. Some colour

Precio de las casas modulares prefabricadas, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Modern houses
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

If you don’t have any rules and regulations to stick to in accordance with a home owners association or body corporate, then the sky is the limit for the colour of your exterior. How about this vibrant earthy tone to suit your quirky character?

2. Play with shapes

Yuriria, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The professionals that came up with this stunning exterior opted for a variety of geometric shapes to welcome guests.

3. Rustic meets modern

MISION DE LANDA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Single family home
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

This lovely home enjoys sunshine and warmth from all angles, while adding a cool pergola for those extra bright days.

4. Something simple

homify Minimalist house Stone White
homify

homify
homify
homify

The minimal entrance and simple grey concrete décor of this home, as well as the stone detail next to the wooden door is an excellent choice for a compact house.

5. Make a statement

San Marcos, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The colour combination, textured wall and excellent dimensions of this exterior will make for an eye-catching feature on the street.

6. Country chic

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所 coil松村一輝建設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

How about this quaint cottage to showcase your love for the antique and charming? It’s a rustic choice, but it would make for a cosy living space during winter.

7. Gridlocked

Casa Habitación. Amézquita Córdova, 810 Arquitectos 810 Arquitectos Modern houses
810 Arquitectos

810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos

The exterior of this home will ensure the safety and security of your family, home and belongings, while keeping prying eyes out of the garden too.

8. Long and lean

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern houses
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

If you are one for the quirky and creative, then this contemporary home will suit you perfectly!

9. Classic and tasteful

Fenster zur Natur, Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Minimalist house
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

There’s something so tasteful and attractive about a combination of white walls and wooden accents, incorporating those wooden details to the flooring, ceiling and window frames would be a sensational décor element.

10. A villa

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Stone
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

The rich neutral colour palette of the exterior, along with the wooden frames and shutters are a striking rustic design choice for this wonderful villa.

11. Symmetrical

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

A symmetrical shape to your home may the perfectionists’ choice, but make the most of it with some brilliant illumination and elegant stone detail… like a work of art.

12. Cubed and trendy

Casa Alborada, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Minimalist house
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

A cube shaped home is the trendy choice for modern homeowners, add some dynamic design with twisted blocks and create an amazing contemporary design.

13. Simplicity

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

There’s nothing wrong with a warm and simple exterior. Opt for a neutral colour scheme and enhance warmth, you cannot go wrong with beige!

14. Standing out

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist house
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

So your home is located on a boring street, between two other drab buildings, a splash of colour can be a terrific way to style your townhouse in splendour and sophistication.

15. Window focus

Casa Nacarino-Pozo, EPG-Arquitécnico EPG-Arquitécnico Modern houses
EPG-Arquitécnico

EPG-Arquitécnico
EPG-Arquitécnico
EPG-Arquitécnico

Windows are a great way to add light and fresh air to the interior of your home, so bear that in mind when considering how to style your sun facing house in a fascinating manner.

16. Monochrome

Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist house
Nan Arquitectos

Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos

A black and white exterior is a sophisticated and elegant choice to style your façade.

17. Stone inspiration

Valle 239, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

Stone is an incredible element to add a natural effect of traditional detail and designer texture to the home exterior.

18. Zen

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern houses
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto

Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto

A gorgeous green garden, modern architecture and wonderful wooden front door is the epitome of Zen for this eclectic house.

19. Brick

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Modern homes are not often built completely with brick, but it’s a low maintenance and stylish décor choice for the up and coming home seeker. The colour of this material is absolutely friendly and inviting too.

20. Well-lit

CASA FLH, lab arquitectura lab arquitectura Minimalist house
lab arquitectura

lab arquitectura
lab arquitectura
lab arquitectura

The final home we visit is brilliantly illuminated to be aesthetically appealing from dusk till dawn. Who would’ve thought that an exposed concrete exterior and lovely lighting would make such as stylish exterior? Have a look at The top 10 most popular houses of 2016 (as chosen by you!)

Which house appeals most to you?

