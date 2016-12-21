20 incredible home exteriors to inspire you

The style of your home exterior is an important décor choice, it gives visitors and passers-by a sneak peek at what they can expect to see after they enter your home. This is why the façade needs to be inviting and attractive with a charming effect and elegant quality. The 20 awesome houses we visit today are breathtaking and comfortable, with an unbelievably welcoming ambiance that we cannot help but be curious.
If you don’t have any rules and regulations to stick to in accordance with a home owners association or body corporate, then the sky is the limit for the colour of your exterior. How about this vibrant earthy tone to suit your quirky character?
The professionals that came up with this stunning exterior opted for a variety of geometric shapes to welcome guests.
This lovely home enjoys sunshine and warmth from all angles, while adding a cool pergola for those extra bright days.
The minimal entrance and simple grey concrete décor of this home, as well as the stone detail next to the wooden door is an excellent choice for a compact house.
The colour combination, textured wall and excellent dimensions of this exterior will make for an eye-catching feature on the street.
How about this quaint cottage to showcase your love for the antique and charming? It’s a rustic choice, but it would make for a cosy living space during winter.
The exterior of this home will ensure the safety and security of your family, home and belongings, while keeping prying eyes out of the garden too.
If you are one for the quirky and creative, then this contemporary home will suit you perfectly!
There’s something so tasteful and attractive about a combination of white walls and wooden accents, incorporating those wooden details to the flooring, ceiling and window frames would be a sensational décor element.
The rich neutral colour palette of the exterior, along with the wooden frames and shutters are a striking rustic design choice for this wonderful villa.
A symmetrical shape to your home may the perfectionists’ choice, but make the most of it with some brilliant illumination and elegant stone detail… like a work of art.
A cube shaped home is the trendy choice for modern homeowners, add some dynamic design with twisted blocks and create an amazing contemporary design.
There’s nothing wrong with a warm and simple exterior. Opt for a neutral colour scheme and enhance warmth, you cannot go wrong with beige!
So your home is located on a boring street, between two other drab buildings, a splash of colour can be a terrific way to style your townhouse in splendour and sophistication.
Windows are a great way to add light and fresh air to the interior of your home, so bear that in mind when considering how to style your sun facing house in a fascinating manner.
A black and white exterior is a sophisticated and elegant choice to style your façade.
Stone is an incredible element to add a natural effect of traditional detail and designer texture to the home exterior.
A gorgeous green garden, modern architecture and wonderful wooden front door is the epitome of Zen for this eclectic house.
Modern homes are not often built completely with brick, but it’s a low maintenance and stylish décor choice for the up and coming home seeker. The colour of this material is absolutely friendly and inviting too.
The final home we visit is brilliantly illuminated to be aesthetically appealing from dusk till dawn. Who would’ve thought that an exposed concrete exterior and lovely lighting would make such as stylish exterior? Have a look at The top 10 most popular houses of 2016 (as chosen by you!)