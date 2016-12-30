A lovely home designed with family life in mind

We all know the importance of never judging a book by its cover – that also goes for houses’ front façades, as you never know what may be lurking on the inside or at the back yard.

Today’s discovery here on homify 360° is a perfect example of a house that seems to be decently roomy at the front, and then turns out to be very very spacious on both the inside and at the back.

Flaunting a very modern look with rigid lines, natural materials and clean-cut edges, this house is very much the epitome of contemporary design. Thus, if you’re a lover of all things modern and also need your space when it comes to your living quarters, do yourself a favour and check out this beauty…