A lovely home designed with family life in mind

We all know the importance of never judging a book by its cover – that also goes for houses’ front façades, as you never know what may be lurking on the inside or at the back yard.
Today’s discovery here on homify 360° is a perfect example of a house that seems to be decently roomy at the front, and then turns out to be very very spacious on both the inside and at the back.
Flaunting a very modern look with rigid lines, natural materials and clean-cut edges, this house is very much the epitome of contemporary design. Thus, if you’re a lover of all things modern and also need your space when it comes to your living quarters, do yourself a favour and check out this beauty…
What did we tell you? Spacious and linear. Even though the front yard boasts a very open look, nobody will be blamed for thinking that the back side is only a tad bigger, if not completely equal in size.
But before we get to that fabulous back yard, let’s first discover the interiors…
Not only do the interiors treat us to horizontal space, but the height of the house is also nothing to be scoffed at. The front entrance opens up onto a double-high volume, with an open-riser staircase going to great lengths in making the space appear even taller.
What do you think of the amazing combination of materials? Clear glass, grey stone, warm timber…
Yes, this house presents two living rooms, and first we’ll be checking out the more informal one, dedicated to quality time and movie nights.
But just because this space is more casual doesn’t mean its commitment to style is as well. On the contrary, this living room flaunts a very neat and modern appearance with all the right touches that are characteristic of the modern design style: straight lines, neutral tones, clean spaces, no overly embellished surfaces, etc.
Don’t you just love the kitchen? With a single kitchen island separating the cooking corner from the socialising area (could this little spot be counted as a third living room?), this open-plan design just looks so welcoming.
The architects did a fine job of keeping the cluttered look at bay – just look at the cabinetry with their sleek and neat appearances, undoubtedly hiding numerous appliances and accessories without having so much as one centimetre look out of place.
Now, for a more formal occasion, we retreat to this lovely open-plan which also flaunts double-high ceilings.
A lavish L-shaped sofa presents a most comfortable seating spot, while the dining area and kitchen are located a few metres to the back. All areas in this layout get to bathe in an abundance of natural light, which streams indoors quite kindly thanks to the generous windows and glass doors.
It’s quite hard to believe that this is a space dedicated to cleansing, as it just seems so… perfect. What a fabulous reminder that a bathroom doesn’t have to look messy and cluttered in order to be functional: those wall mirrors offer seemingly adequate storage areas for shampoos and soaps.
And don’t you just love the sleek approach the shower takes, with a simple glass pane separating it from the rest of the room?
We’ve made it: the magnificent backyard that is filled with space and beauty! Even though the rear façade of the house mimics the front quite perfectly, very few people would have anticipated such a lavish rear garden and lawn by looking at the front one.
And don’t you think that those lush trees and shrubs on the side provide the ultimate backdrop for a bit of paradise in the suburbs?
