The top 10 best storage ideas of 2016

Storage is always a problem in any home, regardless of the size and layout. This is why it is important to find the ideal storage solution to suit the rooms in your home, whether it be the bedroom, your kids’ room, the kitchen or even sneaky extra storage closets and hiding spots located throughout your home.

In this homify feature, we look at the top 10 best storage ideas for the year 2016, and tackle everything from the staircase to the pantry. Sometimes all you need is a bit of imagination to add some fancy extra space in your house. Interested? Well, then continue reading for more tips and tricks from our professionals.