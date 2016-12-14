Your browser is out-of-date.

The top 10 best storage ideas of 2016

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Laurel, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Nursery/kid’s room
Storage is always a problem in any home, regardless of the size and layout. This is why it is important to find the ideal storage solution to suit the rooms in your home, whether it be the bedroom, your kids’ room, the kitchen or even sneaky extra storage closets and hiding spots located throughout your home.

In this homify feature, we look at the top 10 best storage ideas for the year 2016, and tackle everything from the staircase to the pantry. Sometimes all you need is a bit of imagination to add some fancy extra space in your house. Interested? Well, then continue reading for more tips and tricks from our professionals.

1. For the kids

Интерьер IL, INT2architecture
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

A double bunk with built-in storage can save you a great deal of space, especially in that smaller second bedroom. Now, it’s just about getting your kids to pack their toys away!

2. Staircase solution

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Your winter coats don’t need to overwhelm your wardrobe, this nifty coat rack in your staircase will keep your essentials at hand, just in case of rain.

3. Under the bed

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pack your extra pillows, blankets and bed linen under your bed and you’ll save closet space in your bedroom.

4. Pantry wise

Cocina AMBLESIDE AW15, Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración

Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración

Add some shelves and storage in your pantry and keep an eye on all your groceries.

5. Magnet magic

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte

Magnetic containers are an awesome way to ensure that your spices and herbs are close by for those extreme cooking sessions.

6. Clever storage

Cocina Reforma Monte Blanco, Mater & Mobil
Mater &amp; Mobil

Mater & Mobil
Mater &amp; Mobil
Mater & Mobil

Opt for some sleek sliding out storage to keep your essentials within arms reach. This rack is a great way to check which items you have in stock and what you’re running low on.

7. Up top

Storage homify
homify

Storage

homify
homify
homify

Use the vertical heights of your home to your advantage with extra space for those non-essentials.

8. Window seating

Window Bay Seat homify
homify

Window Bay Seat

homify
homify
homify

Another hidden spot to store some goods, how about those extra drapes and scatter cushions or even just your chocolate stash?

9. Full scale

Laurel, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

This idea is excellent for a teenager’s bedroom or a studio apartment.

10. In plain sight

DEPARTAMENTO KALÁH, Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

There’s nothing as simple as incorporating some cupboards into the bathroom to store those towels, toiletries and even cleaning supplies. It's time to consider The top 10 most popular garages of the year for ideas.

23 things you shouldn't have in your bedroom if you're over 30
Which storage idea will you implement in your home?

