The top 10 bathroom renovations of the year

Your bathroom can be used for two things: relaxing after a long, hectic day at work or feeling revitalised and refreshed before facing a new day. But, getting ready to go head to head with new challenges will leave you anxious when your bathroom is an effort to use, means double the trouble. A revamp is a great way to add some fresh personality and attitude to your bathroom, and this homify feature, we look at the 10 best bathroom renovations of 2016!

Clutter, poor lighting and mouldy tiles are major threats to a tranquil bathroom experience, and sometimes all you need is a fantastic modern design, neutral colour scheme and perhaps a beautiful bubble bath to unwind. Our bathroom designers ensured that you’ll have the ideal experience if you follow their tips. So, go on and be inspired!