The top 10 bathroom renovations of the year

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Metamorfoza łazienki w domu jednorodzinnym w Kwirynowie k/Warszawy, Home Staging Studio AP Home Staging Studio AP
Loading admin actions …

Your bathroom can be used for two things: relaxing after a long, hectic day at work or feeling revitalised and refreshed before facing a new day. But, getting ready to go head to head with new challenges will leave you anxious when your bathroom is an effort to use, means double the trouble. A revamp is a great way to add some fresh personality and attitude to your bathroom, and this homify feature, we look at the 10 best bathroom renovations of 2016!

Clutter, poor lighting and mouldy tiles are major threats to a tranquil bathroom experience, and sometimes all you need is a fantastic modern design, neutral colour scheme and perhaps a beautiful bubble bath to unwind. Our bathroom designers ensured that you’ll have the ideal experience if you follow their tips. So, go on and be inspired!

1. Before: So dark

Umbau & energetische Sanierung eines Bungalows von 1962, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

The dark purple and tiles and white fixtures of this bathroom are a definite mismatch.

After: So shiny

Umbau & energetische Sanierung eines Bungalows von 1962, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur BathroomBathtubs & showers
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

The old and ugly bath tub has been replaced with a sleek shower, while the light colour scheme is just so fresh and fantastic.

2. Before: Shoddy

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

The dull colour and incomplete look is so dreary.

After: Stylish

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Modern fixtures, clean lines and neutral colours, now that’s a great way to decorate your bathroom.

3. Before: Something '70's

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The brown wall tiles are reminiscent of a bygone era in décor, need an upgrade.

After: Bright

homify Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sand colour ceramic tiles add a brighter décor element to this bathroom, while the sink and toilet have been moved around, creating a spacious layout.

4. Before: Ordinary

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Although this bathroom is in a good condition, it’s quite ordinary, and the turquoise mosaic wall tiles almost limit the look of the space.

After: Extraordinary

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

The modern features and updated tiles incorporated a fresh look to this bathroom, with the bath tub being replaced by a shower for that ultra-revitalising effect. Extra storage has also been included, so you’ll always have towels at hand.

5. Before: Scary

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

This space has been restructured to accommodate an extra bathroom.

After: Elegant

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

The designers took full advantage of the windows to create a loft bathroom filled with natural light and elegance, it even has both a shower and bath tub.

6. Before: Old school

Mieszkanie w centrum Gdyni, Od Nowa MEBLE Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE

Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE

A compact, old fashioned bathroom with grey patterned tiles was in need of a renovation.

After: Sophisticated

Mieszkanie w centrum Gdyni, Od Nowa MEBLE Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE

Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE
Od Nowa MEBLE

The bathroom is now a beautiful and attractive space decorated in blue and white details, the bath tub, sink and toilet have been replaced with more sophisticated features.

7. Before: Retro

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The green and brown colour scheme of this was clearly a décor error.

After: Modern

homify BathroomSinks
homify

homify
homify
homify

The disgusting colour choice of this bathroom was transformed with simple lighter colours, contemporary fixtures and even some extra storage.

8. Before: Boring

Metamorfoza łazienki w domu jednorodzinnym w Kwirynowie k/Warszawy, Home Staging Studio AP Home Staging Studio AP
Home Staging Studio AP

Home Staging Studio AP
Home Staging Studio AP
Home Staging Studio AP

This bathroom is just boring an average, but with some quick tricks it was elegantly upgraded.

After: Brilliant

Metamorfoza łazienki w domu jednorodzinnym w Kwirynowie k/Warszawy, Home Staging Studio AP Home Staging Studio AP
Home Staging Studio AP

Home Staging Studio AP
Home Staging Studio AP
Home Staging Studio AP

It’s amazing what a coat of paint and some colourful accents can do to add a designer edge in even the most boring rooms.

8. Before: White

Metamorfoza kawalerki 35 m2 na Warszawskim Powiślu , studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN
studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN

studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN
studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN
studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN

The plain white bathroom is just stark and unimaginative, but wait until you see the renovation.

After: Chic

Metamorfoza kawalerki 35 m2 na Warszawskim Powiślu , studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN
studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN

studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN
studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN
studio wnętrz URBAN-DESIGN

Sometimes all you need are some colourful accents and lovely lighting to enhance that calming and serene design.

10. Before: No class

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern bathroom
ArcKid

ArcKid

ArcKid
ArcKid
ArcKid

The lighting is dingy and the colour scheme is outdated.

After: Classique

ArcKid, ArcKid ArcKid Modern bathroom
ArcKid

ArcKid

ArcKid
ArcKid
ArcKid

The bathroom is now perfectly illuminated and a great choice for those who enjoy minimalist design. In need of more inspiration? Have a look at The 10 best bathrooms of the year, as chosen by you

​The fabulous forest mansion built overnight
Do you have a favourite bathroom revamp from this feature?

