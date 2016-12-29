14 beautiful ideas for your security gate

For us South Africans, a beautiful front garden with some roses and a water fountain is not enough – we all know the importance of a sturdy fence and gate. Of course it’s not only about keeping out unwanted visitors, but also to add to your house’s beauty and style, which means you can’t just opt for the first and best fence and gate that you come across.

But perhaps you’ve yet to invest in a security gate? Or are planning on sprucing up your current one? That is where we step in with our ever-present bag of tricks and ideas to bring you a breathtaking selection of gates and garden fences (professionally designed, of course) that will definitely have your neighbours green with envy.