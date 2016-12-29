Your browser is out-of-date.

14 beautiful ideas for your security gate

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Curved Top Wooden/Timber Gate, Swan Gates Swan Gates Country style garden
For us South Africans, a beautiful front garden with some roses and a water fountain is not enough – we all know the importance of a sturdy fence and gate. Of course it’s not only about keeping out unwanted visitors, but also to add to your house’s beauty and style, which means you can’t just opt for the first and best fence and gate that you come across. 

But perhaps you’ve yet to invest in a security gate? Or are planning on sprucing up your current one? That is where we step in with our ever-present bag of tricks and ideas to bring you a breathtaking selection of gates and garden fences (professionally designed, of course) that will definitely have your neighbours green with envy.

1. How amazing is this modern gate with its contemporary features?

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
2. We just love this intricate look, which makes it seem as if the metal has been woven!

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
3. Don’t underestimate how charming stainless steel can be, especially once you bring laser-cutting into the picture.

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
4. An ultra modern gate for your super rustic fence? Why ever not?

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
5. This timber-panelled model goes a long way in flaunting a country look.

Curved top wooden gate - Idigbo hardwood Swan Gates Country style garden
Swan Gates

Curved top wooden gate—Idigbo hardwood

6. Just because it’s electronically controlled doesn’t mean it can’t look super charming.

Driveway gate F E PHILCOX LTD Minimalist style garden
Driveway gate

7. How aesthetically pleasing are these metal strips that look like a delightful country fence?

Visual Barriers Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Visual Barriers

8. For optimum security at the flick of a switch (which looks oh-so stunning), we recommend this roller gate.

Portón ascendente, Elite Puertas Automaticas Elite Puertas Automaticas Modern garage/shed Iron/Steel Brown
9. This solid metal gate with its dark finish really shows that it means business.

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
10. Timber will never cease to be striking, and you can choose between solid or ornate for your front gate.

ENTRY GATE FURUKAWA DESIGN OFFICE Modern houses
ENTRY GATE

11. How about adorning your gate with your initials? Very VIP!

Bespoke Timber Gate Swan Gates Garden Fencing & walls
Bespoke Timber Gate

12. Flaunt your love for space with this wide and impressive model. Love those elongated lines!

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
13. Custom metal gates have a charming and traditional appeal that can look quite striking.

Wrough Iron Metal Gates Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Wrough Iron Metal Gates

14. Aluminium is a perfect gate material, as its malleable quality provides you with a myriad of options to choose form.

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
Of course a singular gate is not enough, so we recommend these: 18 garden fences perfect to copy (and they'll make the neighbours jealous!).

Which of these gates could be perfect for your house’s look and style?

