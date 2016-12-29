The Johannesburg house that doesn't cost this family a cent to maintain

Living in a house involves so much more than simply eating and sleeping. The type of ambience presented by your home’s spaces, both interior and exterior, is just as important. And if that ambience happens to be one of elegance, then you can definitely count yourself lucky.

Speaking of elegance, the structure we are viewing today on homify 360° definitely knows the secret to a stylish and relaxing lifestyle. Not only does it present open spaces and high ceilings, but its choice of furniture and colours (and décor and materials and layouts… ) are all bent on raising our relaxation levels by treating us to some aesthetic beauty.

We can’t wait for you to discover this house with us!