A modern family home: yours for only R750,000

Today’s discovery takes us all the way to Poland where architectural firm Archipelag shows us the modern beauty that can be achieved with wood, concrete and stone. Yes, by mixing these natural materials together (plus a range of other ingredients, like glass and electric wiring, of course), the end result is a humble (yet super stylish) family home that can look quite perfect in any suburban neighbourhood.
Oh, and did we mention that it also flaunts a very picturesque garden that completely surrounds the entire house?
Like we said: stone, wood and concrete make up the main parts of the façade, and here all three elements can be spotted in their full glory.
As this artistic rendering shows us, a brick-clad driveway leads us to the garage, which is coated in a crisp white colour that offsets beautifully with the rest of the façade’s earthy tones.
A slightly pitched roof in charcoal-coloured roof shingles completes this modern scene quite perfectly.
However charming and welcoming the front side of the house appears, it certainly is no match for the rear area – here, everything just becomes so much more open and alluring.
A spacious wooden deck presents sufficient space for movement, and even adequate room for a cosy little dining corner (love that cute cafe-style table and chairs!). The wooden deck leads us down white steps onto the spacious lawn and garden which presents all the right touches for a charming back yard (large stepping stones, potted plants, beautiful shrubs, etc.).
And, as it turns out, the architects are quite the eco-friendly professionals as well, committing to a series of solar panels on the house’s roof.
Even though we aren’t privy to interior views of the house, we just couldn’t pass up an opportunity to daydream what this house would look like on the inside.
So, first up, the kitchen, which continues the wood-panel theme seen on the exterior façade. Flaunting a sleek and simple design, with plenty of cabinets for optimum storage, this kitchen is a true example on how to be both smart and stylish in a smaller space.
Of course a cute and quaint home such as this deserves a little dining spot – and we imagine this image for this particular home: a soft cream colour palette on the walls with comfy furniture that are combined of both the modern and Scandinavian designs.
A unique coat hanger makes for an exceptional décor piece, showing us how some out-of-the-box thinking can really spruce up a place.
What do you imagine the living room to look like? In our minds, it continues to bathe in the natural light that seeps indoors through all the windows and glass doors. It also presents a firm commitment to storage via floating shelves for a myriad of living-room keepsakes like books, photo frames, DVDs, etc.
A stylish L-seater in a sandy hue presents a lush relaxation spot (for when you don’t feel like taking in the view or fresh air outside), with a candy-red single seater added for both comfort and aesthetic value.
