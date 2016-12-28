A modern family home: yours for only R750,000

From east to west and north to south, homify 360° aims to bring you daily examples of noteworthy architectural constructions worldwide – in a range of different design styles, of course.

Today’s discovery takes us all the way to Poland where architectural firm Archipelag shows us the modern beauty that can be achieved with wood, concrete and stone. Yes, by mixing these natural materials together (plus a range of other ingredients, like glass and electric wiring, of course), the end result is a humble (yet super stylish) family home that can look quite perfect in any suburban neighbourhood.

Oh, and did we mention that it also flaunts a very picturesque garden that completely surrounds the entire house?