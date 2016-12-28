​The Johannesburg house that has two very different sides

homify 360° is your daily dose of noteworthy architectural discoveries. From Asian and country to industrial and rustic, we deliver exceptional examples when it comes to residences. Call them breathtaking, call them interesting, but there’s no denying the unique appeal that each one possesses.

Today’s discovery keeps it local and lekker by treating us to a super modern creation located in good old Johannesburg. Here is where a very artistic structure flaunts an interesting look on the front side (you’ll see what we mean in a minute), and a very open and welcoming look on the inside.

And with some modern furniture and raw décor pieces, as well as a lush and natural garden space, this modern creation becomes quite the attention-grabber!