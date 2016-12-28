​The Johannesburg house that has two very different sides

homify 360° is your daily dose of noteworthy architectural discoveries. From Asian and country to industrial and rustic, we deliver exceptional examples when it comes to residences. Call them breathtaking, call them interesting, but there’s no denying the unique appeal that each one possesses.
Today’s discovery keeps it local and lekker by treating us to a super modern creation located in good old Johannesburg. Here is where a very artistic structure flaunts an interesting look on the front side (you’ll see what we mean in a minute), and a very open and welcoming look on the inside.
And with some modern furniture and raw décor pieces, as well as a lush and natural garden space, this modern creation becomes quite the attention-grabber!
Bet you haven’t seen a house that provides this much privacy in a while! With a façade that is completely cut off from the exteriors, these homeowners get to enjoy a private lifestyle in their interiors and backyard setting.
Only a thin slice of glass ensures some natural light seeping indoors via the front area – the rest of the front façade is clad in timber panels and concrete surface for a very contemporary look.
However, special mention needs to go to that lush front garden, which adds such an abundance of freshness and greenery to the house’s front area.
No need to think that the interiors are dark and gloomy, for they get a spacious layout and a healthy dose of natural light via the rear side of the house.
Here we get a glimpse of the open-plan living area which includes the living room, dining area and kitchen. And while the one side of the open-plan room is completely opaque, the other side is clad in glass doors, ensuring a decadent garden view for the homeowners.
When it comes to the décor and furniture, a slightly eclectic look is achieved by combining contemporary furniture (look at that sleek sofa) with earthy tones and natural materials, which are more suited for the rustic style. But regardless, this mixing and matching pays off well, for the interiors seem quite charming and warm while also being relatively elegant.
Timber plays a big part in the interiors, especially the dining area, as it adorns not only the fantastic table but also the surrounding chairs (albeit in a slightly darker tone). A very modern ceiling light, as well as contemporary wall art pieces, ensure a bit of style contrast.
A glass ceiling for the bathroom? Now that’s how you bathe in natural light without having to give up one inch of privacy.
The modern bathroom presents a much more contemporary style than the rest of the interiors, flaunting a beautiful selection of neutral tones that become quite illuminating thanks to the incoming natural light.
Don’t you just love that fabulously spacious shower with its intricate mosaic wall tiles and wooden-deck flooring?
If you have the space, we firmly recommend a double sink in the bathroom – it is just so practical and saves a lot of time. The architects of this house seemingly agree with us, for they added in not only a double sink, but also an elongated counter and mirror, both which appear to offer up ample storage areas for a myriad of bathroom necessities.
