A very pretty and surprisingly affordable family home

We all want beautiful homes, right? And even though personal taste dictates that one person’s meaning of “beautiful” will be completely different from another’s, nobody wants to be ashamed of the way their house looks, whether it’s the interior- or exterior surfaces.
Fortunately, the house we are viewing today on homify 360° has no qualms about either surface, for it flaunts a pretty-as-a-picture look on both. Designed in the classic style, it treats us to all the right touches: a harmonious and coordinated look; natural colours and materials; and a beautiful attention to detail.
As if that wasn’t enough, it is also situated in a perfectly pristine garden, as you are about to see for yourself…
How often does one have to climb out a few steps to reach the front door? We think this front entrance is simply charming with its raised front area, detailed roof structure, and Georgian-style windows.
Even the garden touches seem bent on impressing us with the manicured mini trees and shrubs. Could this façade be any more welcoming?
Although not fully furnished yet, the house already looks so welcoming on the inside. A creamy colour scheme adorns every available surface from floor to ceiling – and speaking of ceiling, how fabulously high are these beauties?
Windows in warm timber frames ensure that we get a decent view of the beautiful garden outside, as well as an abundance of natural light, while a charming fireplace completes this living area.
Imagine what some classic-style furniture would look like in here!
Flaunting a deliciously monochrome look, the kitchen is an eye-catching area that immediately grabs our attention with its black-and-white look. Notice how expertly polished those countertop surfaces are, adding more visual space to the room – not that it needs it.
A stylishly sleek dining table with chairs complete the scene quite perfectly. What a view to have while enjoying a meal.
We’ve said it numerous times on homify, but it deserves repeating: when designed correctly, a staircase can become one of the main focal points in any space, as this timber beauty proves to us.
Clad in the same honey-toned wood as the doors and windows, the classic staircase with its matching railing leads us upstairs to where the more private rooms are located.
What colours and patterns would you add in here to match up with this neutral colour scheme?
One last look before we call it a day, and we chose the charming back yard. To match up with the house’s classic architecture, a delightful fountain was added to the garden, complete with stone bench. A wide open lawn ensures lots of visual space, as well as plenty of play room to tire out the kiddies.
And just notice how alive the house becomes due to the interior lighting; a soft glowing ember that illuminates all the beautiful design features it flaunts so perfectly.
