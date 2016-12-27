A very pretty and surprisingly affordable family home

We all want beautiful homes, right? And even though personal taste dictates that one person’s meaning of “beautiful” will be completely different from another’s, nobody wants to be ashamed of the way their house looks, whether it’s the interior- or exterior surfaces.

Fortunately, the house we are viewing today on homify 360° has no qualms about either surface, for it flaunts a pretty-as-a-picture look on both. Designed in the classic style, it treats us to all the right touches: a harmonious and coordinated look; natural colours and materials; and a beautiful attention to detail.

As if that wasn’t enough, it is also situated in a perfectly pristine garden, as you are about to see for yourself…