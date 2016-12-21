We all know what it is like to need and want more space in our homes, especially if we have children. Our homes can become cramped and crowded very quickly when there is an increase of family members in a little space!

Yet a full-on renovation or expansion can be quite pricey and in today's economy, it just doesn't seem like an option.

But you shouldn't fear! In fact, with the right design professional, you can extend your home on a very tight budget while making the absolute most of space available to you.

What's more is that you can use your extension for so many different purposes. It can create an extra bedroom, an outdoor living area, an outdoor kitchen, a new indoor living room, a kitchen… there are so many things that can be done with an extension.

An extension can also take on so many different styles and designs, depending on your tastes.

This is why we at homify have put together a variety of home extension examples for you today so that you can see just how much potential exists, without having to spend a fortune.

Let's take a look!