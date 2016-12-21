Your browser is out-of-date.

Extend your home on a budget—easy!

Leigh Leigh
Merton Hall Road, Concept Eight Architects
We all know what it is like to need and want more space in our homes, especially if we have children. Our homes can become cramped and crowded very quickly when there is an increase of family members in a little space!

Yet a full-on renovation or expansion can be quite pricey and in today's economy, it just doesn't seem like an option. 

But you shouldn't fear! In fact, with the right design professional, you can extend your home on a very tight budget while making the absolute most of space available to you.

What's more is that you can use your extension for so many different purposes. It can create an extra bedroom, an outdoor living area, an outdoor kitchen, a new indoor living room, a kitchen… there are so many things that can be done with an extension.

An extension can also take on so many different styles and designs, depending on your tastes.

This is why we at homify have put together a variety of home extension examples for you today so that you can see just how much potential exists, without having to spend a fortune.

Let's take a look!

1. The glass design

FAMILY HOUSE Extension, Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects

FAMILY HOUSE Extension

Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects

A very simple way to extend your home is to use glass—a natural and cost-effective material that not only allows your home to communicate beautifully with the exterior spaces, but also brings an edgy and modern look to the design.

2. Simple is oh-so-sweet

Rear Elevation - As Built Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

Rear Elevation—As Built

Rear Elevation—As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

Your extension doesn't have to be elaborate or fancy. Go for simple and clean lines and a facade that works in harmony with the original home.

3. Different levels

Extension d'une maison de ville - création d'un SPA, MARION GORGUES
MARION GORGUES

MARION GORGUES
MARION GORGUES
MARION GORGUES

If your home extension needs to be built a level higher or lower than the original home, don't worry about blowing your budget on interior stairs. Simply install a wooden platform like this one, which will get residents between the different spaces.

4. Small and savvy

Brockley, Lewisham SE4, London | House extension GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

Brockley, Lewisham SE4, London | House extension

GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

Your home extension also doesn't need to take up your whole property. Just build what you need, creating a subtle but functional extra area.

5. Minimalist style

House extension, Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

House extension

Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

Opt for a minimalist design that focuses on the most functional and the most necessary, so you don't waste money on all sorts of frills. 

6. Mix materials

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Mix raw materials including stone, brick, wood and glass for a very stylish and economical extension. Raw materials are also durable too!

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

7. A simple roof extension

Rural extension, Dorset, UK, Southpoint
Southpoint

Rural extension, Dorset, UK

Southpoint
Southpoint
Southpoint

Sometimes all that you need to extend your home is to extend your roof outwards and install some walls. This is simple and allows you to work with the original structure flawlessly.

8. Natural light

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Allow natural light to flow into your extended area by installing skylights or large glass windows and doors. This will save you money on artificial heat and light in this little area.

9. A wooden extension

New garden room Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

New garden room

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

Wood is a great material to use for an extension as it works in harmony with most house designs. This will ensure that the old home and new extension don't clash. 

10. Make the most of an old garage

Extension, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction & Developments Ltd

Extension

Extension

Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd
Citi Construction & Developments Ltd

Your old garage can be converted into a spare room easily and cost-effectively.

11. Go for a flat roof

Looks like it was always there! homify
homify

Looks like it was always there!

homify
homify
homify

A flat roof can be slightly cheaper than any other roof, keeping your costs low.

12. Aesthetics count

Wellesley Avenue, Millar+Howard Workshop
Millar+Howard Workshop

Wellesley Avenue

Millar+Howard Workshop
Millar+Howard Workshop
Millar+Howard Workshop

You don't have to spend a lot of money to achieve a beautiful design. Take a leaf out of this project's book!

13. Simply white

Warwick Avenue, Westminster W9, London | Flat extension GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

Warwick Avenue, Westminster W9, London | Flat extension

GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture
GOAStudio | London residential architecture

Here we can see how the designers have added an extension to the kitchen, using a simple white look and feel for a gorgeous yet simple design.

14. Connect it to the outdoors

Linlithgow Extension 07 George Buchanan Architects
George Buchanan Architects

Linlithgow Extension 07

George Buchanan Architects
George Buchanan Architects
George Buchanan Architects

Connect your extension to the exterior terrace or patio with large glass windows and doors. This will save costs on building walls and will make for a light and bright design!

15. Another example of a wooden design

Cerramiento terraza, Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

Glass and wood go together flawlessly in this extension, while working in harmony with the main building.

16. Contemporary meets traditional

Merton Hall Road, Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Merton Hall Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Don't be afraid to mix styles, especially if it's going to get you the most cost-effective extension. Different styles can work beautifully together. 

If you've enjoyed these articles, you'll love this weekend home that gets a wicked extension.

20 incredible home exteriors to inspire you
Did you find this article useful?

