DIY: How to build a pool in 9 steps

Building a pool is actually not that complicated, so why not take a look and see if it's a task you'd like to take on yourself.

South African summer is in full swing, which is why swimming pools are a hot topic at the moment.

If you have the room in your backyard, you can't help but consider installing a swimming pool. It's very tempting to want a dip in the cool water, play with the kids out in the sunshine or even just to do your morning exercise in the swimming pool water.

This is why you'll be delighted by this project today. Under the expertise of design professionals Hesselbach GMBH, we will witness a swimming pool appear right before our eyes!

You'll see just how much work goes into the design and construction of a swimming pool, as well as how satisfying the final result is.

Let's take a look!