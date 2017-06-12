DIY: How to build a pool in 9 steps

Building a pool is actually not that complicated, so why not take a look and see if it's a task you'd like to take on yourself.
South African summer is in full swing, which is why swimming pools are a hot topic at the moment.
If you have the room in your backyard, you can't help but consider installing a swimming pool. It's very tempting to want a dip in the cool water, play with the kids out in the sunshine or even just to do your morning exercise in the swimming pool water.
This is why you'll be delighted by this project today. Under the expertise of design professionals Hesselbach GMBH, we will witness a swimming pool appear right before our eyes!
You'll see just how much work goes into the design and construction of a swimming pool, as well as how satisfying the final result is.
Let's take a look!
In this image, we can see that the designers had quite a large space to work with in the back garden. This has allowed them to start working on quite a large and spacious swimming pool.
In this image, we can see how the designers have laid down a foundation for the swimming pool and are working to reinforce the walls.
This is sure to be quite a spectacular design!
If you're thinking about going the same route, have a look at what you should know before building a swimming pool.
In this image, it is clear that building a swimming pool is no walk in the park. The designers needed to employ some heavy machinery to ensure that the hole that was dug out for the swimming pool was adequate in size and depth.
We can also see what a mess was made during the construction phase. Building is never an easy process!
Remember that when it comes to building a swimming pool, you'll need to sacrifice some time in the garden while it is being built. Make sure that you are prepared for this!
The swimming pool is large and spacious and is prepared to be quite a design!
The designers have ensured that the foundation is very flat and even. This makes for a sturdy design. You also want to make sure that the walls won't cave in!
This is why it's so important to invest in the help of an expert professional!
Here we can see how the design of the swimming pool is starting to take shape. The designers have laid down the floor and installed the walls of the swimming pool.
We can see that it is taking a unique, modern and curved shape. This is truly fascinating!
When it comes to choosing the floor and walls of your swimming pool, make sure you go for a durable material that won't need to be replaced every few years. Also ensure that you fix any cracks as and when they crop up so they don't become real problems.
The designers have tested the water—literally!
As we can imagine in the hot weather, the residents were itching to get in the cold water. And the swimming pool works perfectly.
However, there is so much more to a swimming pool design than the water that fills it. You won't believe how gorgeous, multi-functional and trendy it ends up looking!
Now we are starting to see what the designers have in mind. They have installed a wooden deck to surround the swimming pool, turning this area into a pool area as well as a gorgeous outdoor terrace where the family can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
Wood is a wonderful material for this type of space because it is durable in all weather conditions. It also looks beautiful, earthy and warm too. What's more is that it is non-slip so the kids won't fall if they're running around the pool.
Have a look at some more great terrace flooring ideas.
And now we get a chance to witness the final result!
The wooden deck has resulted in a gorgeous terrace area where the family can relax and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. The living space has been completely extended outdoors, with comfortable chairs and tables where more relaxed meals can be enjoyed by the swimming pool.
There are also sun loungers, where the residents can relax more casually in the sunshine with a good book.
There is plenty of space now, throughout this back yard, where time can be spend with family and friends!
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these luxury swimming pools.