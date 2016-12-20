Alice's house: a transformation from zero to one thousand

Alice's Italian home in Milan was in desperate need of a breath of fresh air, a new design and a facelift! It was old, cramped, musty and outdated.

This is where design professionals Franscesca Greco—Home|Philosophy intervened. They have transformed this home from zero to one thousand!

As we explore the before and after images of this fantastic renovation, you'll be amazed at how much potential exists in even the most hopeless of cases. You won't believe how a few tips and tricks, such as capitalising on natural light and giving the walls a fresh coat of paint, can change the whole ambiance of a home.

Hopefully you'll learn a few tips and tricks yourself today too!

Let's take a look at Alice's home.