Alice's house: a transformation from zero to one thousand

Alice's Italian home in Milan was in desperate need of a breath of fresh air, a new design and a facelift! It was old, cramped, musty and outdated.
This is where design professionals Franscesca Greco—Home|Philosophy intervened. They have transformed this home from zero to one thousand!
As we explore the before and after images of this fantastic renovation, you'll be amazed at how much potential exists in even the most hopeless of cases. You won't believe how a few tips and tricks, such as capitalising on natural light and giving the walls a fresh coat of paint, can change the whole ambiance of a home.
Hopefully you'll learn a few tips and tricks yourself today too!
Let's take a look at Alice's home.
The main bedroom of this home was very boring and drab. There was no colour co-ordination!
The bed consists of two single beds pushed together, with bright turquoise sheets covering them. While there is a subtle piece of artwork on the walls, it doesn't do much to enhance the personality and charm of this space.
The accessories and furniture pieces are also too simple and boring and they don't work in harmony with one another.
Your bedroom is meant to be a peaceful and tranquil space, but this room is just jarring!
The kitchen has a lot of potential because of the natural light that flows through the windows, but that's where it ends.
This space was very outdated with old appliances, old-fashioned cabinets and a very unappealing mustard yellow colour.
It is also not very well-organised, which is a no-no for a small kitchen. You need to have everything neatly put away, keeping the kitchen looking spotless and sparkling.
The living room was very unappealing before the designers intervened, with a deep, red sofa that is very old-fashioned. This is made worse by the ancient painting on the wall.
This is another room that also isn't very well-organised. There are boxes and personal items littered around it, while the natural light that comes through the large glass windows and doors has not been maximised in any way.
The grey flooring makes for a very drab space—it looks like we are in a hospital!
The spare bedroom could be perfect for guests, but it is cluttered and crowded with all sorts of junk like an old fan and boxes.
In a small home, you want to make the most of every square inch available to you, but here we see precious space being wasted for storage.
This is why it's so good to do a spring clean every now and then, getting rid of any old appliances or items that you don't need or want. This will free up space for more functional purposes.
Now this is a bedroom that dreams are made of!
The designers have replaced the furniture with far more modern counterparts, while bringing an elegant and sophisticated touch to the space.
The single beds have been replaced with a luxurious double bed, complete with cosy cushions and linen.
The designers have gone for a neutral colour palette throughout, which creates a very tranquil and serene room with earthy tones. A little pot plants brings a touch of natural beauty to the space.
Do you see how every item in this room works in harmony with one another?
The kitchen received a fresh coat of paint throughout, enhancing the natural light that flows through the large windows. The pale walls and white tiles emphasise the sunshine, creating a bright and homely space.
The storage space has also been utilised in this small room now, making for a much more neat and organised kitchen.
The grey floors have remained in the living room, but paired with the right furniture they look much better!
Gone is the big, red sofa. Instead the designers have introduced furniture with soft, pastel colours, which creates a very homely and warm environment. Lamps have also been installed throughout this space to enhance the beautiful, soft glow and appealing ambiance.
Some light curtains have been placed on the windows, softening the look and feel of the interior design and offering the family some privacy. Yet they still allow natural light to flow through the room.
Gone is the store room look and feel!
The spare room has been cleaned up, showing what a big difference a spring clean can make. The large shelf and cupboards have been utilised, storing items neatly away while still allowing the decor pieces to remain on display. A chest of drawers has also been added to the room for extra storage.
There is now so much more floor space!
The little fold-out bed has received a few bright and colourful cushions, which enhances the space beautifully. Do you see how a few small touches can make a world of difference?
