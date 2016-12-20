A country house that's perfect for a South African family

Today, we are going to visit Southdowns Dairy Farm estate in Irene, Pretoria, which is part of a century-old dairy farm.
Designed by professionals Strey Architects, what you will see today will make you fall in love. It is the perfect blend of a farm-style aesthetic and contemporary architecture.
The designers had three main aims, which they have explained were
to show that one can be sustainable even in the city, to experiment with different materials and building methods, test capacity of unskilled labour, recycle and reuse existing materials and thirdly use the building as office and marketing material.
As we explore this home, we will see how the main house is made up of a barn-like structure, with rustic and raw materials including rusted steel portal frames and concrete floors.
Made up of 838 square metres, the home also features garages, which are multi-functional and can be used as a steel and woodworking workshop too.
There are all sorts of other surprising in store too so let's start exploring!
From this angle, we can see just how dynamic and intriguing this home is.
Here we come across the garage, which features plenty of space inside and a gorgeous, dark rustic facade that is incredibly striking. The horizontal slats and line of windows that run across the upper right-hand side of the building further enhance the look and feel of the exterior space.
As we know garages are a very functional addition to any home, keeping cars, bicycles and other items neatly stored away and out of any adverse weather conditions. On this farm, as we've mentioned before, the garages are also used as workshops. This makes them an incredibly valuable feature in practical terms. However, they also work to enhance the facade itself, keeping the home neatly packaged and beautiful.
The detailed paved driveway that leads up to it is just the cherry on top.
If we take a step back and look at the building in its entirety, we can see how impressive it truly is. The large farm house on the right is modern and sleek, while the large, brick silo in the middle introduces a traditional farm-style appeal. This also a large piece of architecture that is simply grand in its size.
The designers have also worked with the surrounds available to them too, allowing the green pastures to enhance the facade.
Remember that whether you have a huge farm or a small garden, it's crucial that you utilise this space for the look and feel of your home overall.
Have a look at how you can make a big impression with even just a small front garden.
No South African home is complete without a swimming pool and this home is no exception!
The designers have built a long, narrow swimming pool where the family can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine while taking a cool dip.
The swimming pool design fits in perfectly with the look and feel of the rest of the home, bringing that more rural touch to the space. This contrasts beautifully with some of the more contemporary features of the property.
The interior design of the home is very impressive, welcoming guest in while serving its functional purpose.
The entrance as well as the staircase and access to the cellar, which we will see more of shortly, are all housed in the recycled brick and reinforced concrete silo that we saw from the outside of the home.
The entrance features a long table where keys and handbags can be placed as well as a long, thin mirror that makes the space seem that much bigger. A few rustic decor items add a bit of personality and charm to the space.
What is also striking is the very simple look and feel, where only the most minimum and necessary items have been used to create a beautiful interior design. This shows that sometimes less is more!
Have a look at these other 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.
The staircase that leads up through the silo is simply flawless with its basic concrete stairs, metal railing and spiral design.
This is another example of how well raw materials work as well as how a functional element can bring such dynamic beauty and trendy to a home.
A staircase doesn't simply have to be something that gets you between the floors of your house. Have a look at these awesome spiral staircase designs for inspiration.
Lighting is another fantastic functional item that can be used for decor purposes.
Here we can see how the lampshades are designed in the same industrial chic way as the house itself. They introduce colour, personality and charm to the space, while contrasting beautifully with the raw brick walls and cement stairs.
Natural light also plays a big role in this home, softening the raw materials and making for a very warm, light and bright interior design.
Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.