A country house that's perfect for a South African family

Today, we are going to visit Southdowns Dairy Farm estate in Irene, Pretoria, which is part of a century-old dairy farm.

Designed by professionals Strey Architects, what you will see today will make you fall in love. It is the perfect blend of a farm-style aesthetic and contemporary architecture.

The designers had three main aims, which they have explained were to show that one can be sustainable even in the city, to experiment with different materials and building methods, test capacity of unskilled labour, recycle and reuse existing materials and thirdly use the building as office and marketing material .

As we explore this home, we will see how the main house is made up of a barn-like structure, with rustic and raw materials including rusted steel portal frames and concrete floors.

Made up of 838 square metres, the home also features garages, which are multi-functional and can be used as a steel and woodworking workshop too.

There are all sorts of other surprising in store too so let's start exploring!