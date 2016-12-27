A beautiful Johannesburg prefab perfect for families

South African architecture and design are certainly nothing to be scoffed at – not when you see the astonishing creations some of our local talents are conjuring up on a seemingly daily basis. Whether it’s a Cape Town mansion with a beach view or a quaint little family home in Durban, we have something in just about every style imaginable when it comes to local creations.
Which leads us to today’s discovery: an oh-so sleek house designed by interior design firm House Of Gargoyle, situated in upscale Northcliff, Johannesburg.
Although these are purely artistic renderings of a project, they are more than enough to convince us of the professionals’ commitment to breathtaking beauty and fabulous functionality.
Let’s see if you agree with us…
Doesn’t the front façade of the house just seem so magnificent? A brick-clad driveway in a neutral tone of dusty gold leads us to the garage, which seems spacious enough (from this angle, at least) to comfortably park two cars.
Flowing from the garage is the rest of the double-storey house, clad in stone-grey concrete that only affords us a generous window for interior views here and there.
We were certain that a structure with such a fantastic front side had to possess a rear side equally fabulous, if not more – and we were right!
Here is where the magic happens – how could it not with such a striking swimming pool, awesome wooden deck, stone-clad focal wall, stylish loungers, perfectly manicured garden, etc?
Notice how the rear side of the house is much more open and inviting with its abundance of windows and glass doors.
A fabulous exterior deserves an equally astonishing interior – and we think these professionals have undoubtedly demonstrated their love for excellence with this living room.
An oh-so plush L-shaped sofa lures us closer, while the floor rug, coffee table, and additional décor pieces all flaunt the off-white colour scheme with perfection. Notice how these light neutral tones contrast with the natural colours of the garden and pool outside.
Even though we are not privy to more views of this delightful project, that doesn’t stop us from imagining what the rest of the house could look like – such as this ultra modern kitchen with its sleek cabinetry. Notice that the white colour palette used in here is basically identical to the one adorning the living room.
And how about those glass cabinet doors, stainless steel fittings, and sparkling downlighters all playing their contemporary parts with perfection?
Our imaginations don’t stop at the kitchen – what do you think of this layout for the main bedroom? A slightly warmer neutral palette, a “look at me” headboard, and a delightful layering of fabrics to complete the lush and lavish look.
If this room doesn’t ensure sweet dreams, nothing will!
How about this scene for the modern bathroom: a white colour scheme to mimic the rest of the house, with some patterned floor tiles added for striking detail? Notice how the barely visible glass pane of the shower adds to the room’s visual spaciousness, enhanced quite superbly by the incoming natural lighting.
Most definitely a delicious combination of sleek spaces and contemporary beauty that can turn just about anybody green with envy!
