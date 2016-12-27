A beautiful Johannesburg prefab perfect for families

South African architecture and design are certainly nothing to be scoffed at – not when you see the astonishing creations some of our local talents are conjuring up on a seemingly daily basis. Whether it’s a Cape Town mansion with a beach view or a quaint little family home in Durban, we have something in just about every style imaginable when it comes to local creations.

Which leads us to today’s discovery: an oh-so sleek house designed by interior design firm House Of Gargoyle, situated in upscale Northcliff, Johannesburg.

Although these are purely artistic renderings of a project, they are more than enough to convince us of the professionals’ commitment to breathtaking beauty and fabulous functionality.

Let’s see if you agree with us…