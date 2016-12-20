Your browser is out-of-date.

15 exterior doors that will impress the whole block!

Leigh Leigh
Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
If you are thinking about changing the exterior door of your house or putting up one that attracts attention for its innovative and elegant design, then you have come to the right place.

In this project, we are are going to share 15 designs of exterior doors that can be used for the outside design of your house. This can form part of the fence that serves as the perimetre around your home or garden. These are ideas from top professionals from around the world, which means that you're only going to see the best of the best today.

What will amaze you is how many designs are available here, which will prove to you how many styles exist. There is every possible exterior door from modern to minimalist to traditional. You truly can choose an exterior door design that works for the style of your home. 

Let's take a tour through these 15 exterior doors that will make your house look simply gorgeous!

1. A touch of modernity for a traditional facade

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

2. Interlaced for a very successful design

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

3. Stainless steel with a special design

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

4. A wooden pedestrian door to stand out against a rustic facade

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

5. Combination of materials next to a concrete wall

주택 리모델링, 해밀건축사사무소 해밀건축사사무소 Minimal style window and door
해밀건축사사무소

해밀건축사사무소
해밀건축사사무소
해밀건축사사무소

6. Simple sliding design works in harmony with a stone wall

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

7. Stainless steel with a unique shape and design

Visual Barriers Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Visual Barriers

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

8. An ascending gate makes for a modern and elegant design

Portón ascendente, Elite Puertas Automaticas Elite Puertas Automaticas Modern garage/shed Iron/Steel Brown
Elite Puertas Automaticas

Elite Puertas Automaticas
Elite Puertas Automaticas
Elite Puertas Automaticas

9. A welded aluminum gate folds in for a stylish look and feel

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

10. Wood is always a great material to use for any exterior design

Reforma de vivienda con etiqueta de eficiencia energética A (Gran Alacant, Santa Pola), Novodeco Novodeco Scandinavian style windows & doors
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

11. This sliding wave door is a show-stopper

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

12. A sliding door enhances the facade of the house

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

13. Here we can see just how elegant wood is

Puerta madera Cedro Odorata. , CHD COMPANY CHD COMPANY Garages & sheds Wood
CHD COMPANY

CHD COMPANY
CHD COMPANY
CHD COMPANY

14. Iron with a circular design

Riyadh House, arqflores / architect arqflores / architect Modern windows & doors
arqflores / architect

Riyadh House

arqflores / architect
arqflores / architect
arqflores / architect

15. Automatic welded aluminum gate for a modern entrance with personality

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

Which is your favourite exterior door?

Discover home inspiration!

