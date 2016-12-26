​30 pictures of beautiful bathrooms

Congratulations on making the decision to upgrade your bathroom to a more modern space – now what?

Knowing which touches to opt for (and which ones to stay far away from) can be tricky when you want your bathroom to flaunt a more modern look, considering that modern bathrooms encompass such a wide variety of styles and motifs. But fortunately it is not too difficult, for this is another challenge that we on homify have yet again turned into a stylish solution just for you!

So, let’s take it away with 30 examples of modern bathrooms, each one created by a talented designer or creative team that most definitely understood the need for a striking style.