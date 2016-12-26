Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​30 pictures of beautiful bathrooms

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
IQube House_, ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Congratulations on making the decision to upgrade your bathroom to a more modern space – now what? 

Knowing which touches to opt for (and which ones to stay far away from) can be tricky when you want your bathroom to flaunt a more modern look, considering that modern bathrooms encompass such a wide variety of styles and motifs. But fortunately it is not too difficult, for this is another challenge that we on homify have yet again turned into a stylish solution just for you!

So, let’s take it away with 30 examples of modern bathrooms, each one created by a talented designer or creative team that most definitely understood the need for a striking style.

1. Opt for a unique cast sink.

Casa las Moras , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

2. Or how about a tiled feature wall that extends all the way to the ceiling?

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

3. Polished concrete everywhere? This one has our vote of approval!

IQube House_, ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu Modern bathroom
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu

ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu

4. Bring the freshness inside with an indoor garden.

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom Red
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

5. Frameless shower enclosures always look so sleek.

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern bathroom Glass
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

6. And so do square sinks!

Departamento Roma Oaxaca , Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A mosaic motif decorating your wall in a neutral tone? Why ever not?

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern bathroom Marble Beige
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

8. This lit-up mirror gets a “yes” from us.

Restaurant Artesanal , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern bathroom
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

9. You can never go wrong with a monochrome colour scheme.

Departamento Tabachines , Hansi Arquitectura Hansi Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Hansi Arquitectura

Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura

10. An island – very unusual for a bathroom.

Casa Koz, Tacher Arquitectos Tacher Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Tacher Arquitectos

Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos

11. An entire focal wall decorated with colourful Mediterranean-style tiles.

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

12. Bold-toned slate wall tiles contrasting with stainless-steel finishes? Yes please!

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern bathroom
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

13. Don’t forget your storage, and here we recommend open-fronted shelving.

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern bathroom MDF White
UNION Architectural Concept

UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

14. Let your shower get all the attention with some eye-catching mosaics.

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bathroom
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

15. These baby-blue ornate tiles look so fresh when paired with the creamy colour scheme.

PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern bathroom
Gama Ceramica y Baño

Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño

16. Combine bold colours and patterns when you want a striking space.

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Display some toned-back frames for a clean yet detailed look.

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern bathroom
Deeco

Deeco
Deeco
Deeco

18. Off-white tones with warm timber? How very Scandinavian!

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern bathroom
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

19. We will never ever discourage anybody from playing with geometric tiles.

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern bathroom Metallic/Silver
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

20. A feature wall of storage that also divides up bathroom space? So unique!

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern bathroom
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

21. These unusual screen materials just add so much pizzazz without going overboard.

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern bathroom
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

22. Faceted wall tiles for a space that looks – and feels – so exciting.

Dom na Różanym Potoku , Neostudio Architekci Neostudio Architekci Modern bathroom
Neostudio Architekci

Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci

23. Let your (lack of) colours do the talking with this neutral design scheme.

65sqm Appartment, MADG Architect MADG Architect Modern bathroom
MADG Architect

MADG Architect
MADG Architect
MADG Architect

24. A simple little wall separates this open-plan bedroom and en-suite bathroom.

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Modern bathroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

25. An oversized round mirror contrasts spectacularly with the linear shapes of this modern space.

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

26. How about a bold wall covering? But keep it to a minimum.

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

27. “Less is more” more your thing? Don’t neglect to bring in a natural tone or two.

Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design MRS - Interior Design Modern bathroom Blue
MRS—Interior Design

MRS - Interior Design
MRS—Interior Design
MRS - Interior Design

28. Polished chrome hardware – enough said!

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

29. If you have the space, we so recommend dual sinks.

Vivienda en Benicassim. Valencia, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern bathroom
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

30. It’s astonishing what (task) lighting can achieve.

DOM W KOSZALINIE , Studio Projektowe Projektive Studio Projektowe Projektive Modern bathroom
Studio Projektowe Projektive

Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive

Need a bright idea? See these Dazzling lighting ideas for modern homes.

12 homes built with cheap materials on a budget
Which of these ideas will you be giving a go for your modern bathroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks