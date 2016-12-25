​The lush and lovely Johannesburg home

On today’s homify 360°, we stumble upon a real unique structure, not only in appearance but also in location. Interior architectural firm Generation seems to have a keen eye for detail when it comes to structures, for this modern beauty’s appearance contrasts so wonderfully with the surrounding landscape that those bushes, trees, and even the grass can all be seen as part and parcel of the décor.
With a lush landscape surrounding this house, the assorted surfaces of glass, stone, concrete and other modern materials all come to life, contrasting not only in form with the fleshy foliage, but also in colour.
Quite fascinating to think that these spaces are considered somebody’s home – take a look for yourself!
Here in the back yard, it’s really not difficult to see the contrast achieved by the materials, for the neutral tones offset quite strikingly with the greens of the trees, shrubs and grass. And it’s these natural tones that make the swimming pool, although quite petite in size, stand out even more, allowing those pale blue waters to look oh-so alluring and cool.
Mimicking the lush exterior landscape, the open-plan living area makes use of layered fabrics and soft materials to appear even more inviting – albeit here we work with light neutral colours instead of natural greens.
Just see how plush that sofa seems with its cushions and throw, beckoning us for a relaxing sit-down.
A healthy dose of natural light pours inside via the generous glass doors, bouncing delightfully off the white surfaces and making the interiors appear even bigger and more open.
Notice the delicate details that have been weaved into every area of the house, like the focal stone wall behind the dining area, as well as the unique décor pieces on the dining table.
Speaking of which, don’t you agree that the combination of sleek glass table and Scandinavian-style dining chairs are simply smashing together?
The kitchen, located a few feet from the dining area, flaunts a clean and neat look, and it’s not only due to its choice of light neutrals; a myriad of closed-door cabinets cover up the one wall, offering up an abundance of storage spaces to ensure the rest of the kitchen (and open-plan room) remains open and neat.
Taking its cue from the kitchen is the living room, located on the opposite end of the open-plan layout. Here, the entire side wall is covered up with shelves and a glass door, allowing for a myriad of trinkets and keepsakes to be stored away.
When it comes to the main bedroom, however, the modern look gets replaced by the minimalist style – and we think it works out perfectly. See how the bare minimum décor pieces help achieve a clean and open look, while the choice of tones serve to further enhance the “less is more” style.
Now what could be more perfect than soaking up some bubbles while enjoying fresh air and a garden view? Here we simply get to slide open those glass doors, pull aside the curtains, and allow the view and fresh air to up our relaxation levels.
And not to worry – the abundance of plants and high side wall will ensure that all prying eyes are kept out.
The architects must have really had a luxurious time in mind when designing this bathroom!
