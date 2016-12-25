​The lush and lovely Johannesburg home

On today’s homify 360°, we stumble upon a real unique structure, not only in appearance but also in location. Interior architectural firm Generation seems to have a keen eye for detail when it comes to structures, for this modern beauty’s appearance contrasts so wonderfully with the surrounding landscape that those bushes, trees, and even the grass can all be seen as part and parcel of the décor.

With a lush landscape surrounding this house, the assorted surfaces of glass, stone, concrete and other modern materials all come to life, contrasting not only in form with the fleshy foliage, but also in colour.

Quite fascinating to think that these spaces are considered somebody’s home – take a look for yourself!