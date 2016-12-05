Your browser is out-of-date.

5 kitchen renovations that will fill your head with ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
If you are tired of that boring and ugly, dreary kitchen that you inherited from the previous home owner, but you aren’t quite sure where to begin with your kitchen revamp, then this homify feature is ideal for you. Our interior designers have considered the easiest ways to revamp that old cooking space with lighter, brighter and sleeker ideas to get your home more comfortable and elegant. The 5 kitchen renovations we look at today are sure to inspire you… let’s see how!

After: Recovered

AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory
By adding some warmth and elegance, this kitchen is now a welcoming and friendly environment. The blue splashback and accents were replaced with a neutral tone and some wooden features, including a kitchen counter. It’s a practical space of chic style now.

1. Before: Abandoned

AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory
This abandoned and ugly kitchen has been unused for many years, and although it doesn’t look completely dishevelled, it’s definitely not a charming space to be.

2. Before: Unglamourous '70's

homify Modern kitchen
The kitchen is messy, outdated and not at all functional.

After: Sleek and stylish

homify Modern kitchen
The clunky, untidy features were replaced with sophisticated lines and clean storage. The modern yet neutral colour tone adds an elegant ambiance, while the U-shaped design is so practical. The refrigerator was moved, allowing this kitchen to be a lot more accessible.

3. Before: An odd space

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
The kitchen in this image looks as if it is lacking something, and while the colour scheme is acceptable, it’s not a kitchen that leaves one amazed.

After: So charming

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
A fresh splash of paint, some white cabinets and charming character, this old and outdated kitchen has been converted into a bright and elegance space filled with comfort and style, with some shabby chic detail for that retro atmosphere.

4. Before: Old-school

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern kitchen
The dark cabinets of this kitchen is typical of the '80s, but it just looks sad and forlorn when compared with the current styles of brilliance and elegance.

After: Radiant

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern kitchen
The all-white cabinets, brilliant illumination and minimalist style of this kitchen is a neat and tidy choice for a modern home. Cooking up a storm in an environment such as this will be a dream come true!

5. Before: Worn out

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry
The L-shaped kitchen may allow for more space, but the colour scheme and furnishings are anything but attractive.

After: So lovely

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry Modern kitchen
The colour scheme, layout and features of this kitchen have been completed transformed, with incredible illumination and comfortable areas for working and dining perfectly incorporated into the now gourmet environment!

From another angle

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry Modern kitchen
We cannot get over how awesome this kitchen looks, we had to view it from another perspective to enjoy the chic style. How about these: The top 10 most popular kitchens of the year?

​The home with a lovable style that’s so easy to copy
How have you transformed your kitchen?

