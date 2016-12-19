7 fabulous ideas to separate your kitchen and living room

In recent years, modern homes have become smaller and more compact. Since then, we‘ve seen open plan living spaces, with homes showcasing an all-in-one space for the kitchen, living room and dining area.

But, that doesn’t mean that your open plan living zone needs to look cramped and uncomfortable. In fact, in this homify feature, we look at 7 fantastic modern ideas that will easily demarcate the different areas within your home, without compromising on your space and fresh air. Interested? Well, continue reading to see how interior designers have separated the kitchen and living room in exceptional style.