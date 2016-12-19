Your browser is out-of-date.

7 fabulous ideas to separate your kitchen and living room

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style dining room
In recent years, modern homes have become smaller and more compact. Since then, we‘ve seen open plan living spaces, with homes showcasing an all-in-one space for the kitchen, living room and dining area.

But, that doesn’t mean that your open plan living zone needs to look cramped and uncomfortable. In fact, in this homify feature, we look at 7 fantastic modern ideas that will easily demarcate the different areas within your home, without compromising on your space and fresh air. Interested? Well, continue reading to see how interior designers have separated the kitchen and living room in exceptional style.

1. Column division

Instead of obstructing the entire kitchen with a wall and limiting space, opt for a pillar to separate the space.

The white, brown and a touch of blue décor in the living room blends in perfectly with the kitchen.

2. Ceiling heights

Another easy way to divide the kitchen and living room is to play with ceiling height and illumination. Here we see the kitchen has a slightly lower ceiling with direct lighting, while the living room enjoys indirect lighting.

From this angle we can see the difference of ceiling heights and dim, indirect lighting.

3. Cubed space

The cube shaped kitchen is located in the middle of the open plan living area, shielded by glass walls, allowing the kitchen to be a private space, which is especially helpful when you have guests over.

Here's a view into the living room from the kitchen window.

4. Division with furniture

Storage furniture makes for an excellent space divider, while allowing for free flowing movement that you wouldn’t experience with walls.

It's a neat and tidy separator too.

5. Flooring

Another simple solution to separate your spaces is to opt for different flooring. This will quickly demarcate your space, opt for wooden flooring in the living room and tiles in your kitchen.

Wood has been incorporated to other parts of the living room too.

6. Niche kitchen

When space is extremely limited, a niche kitchen is the best way to store all appliances and kitchen accessories in one space without impacting on the rest of the living area.

No protruding kitchen elements and so much light… now that's perfect!

7. For a rustic home

Although this open plan area is spacious, arches make for an excellent yet rustic décor choice that doesn’t impact on fresh air and natural sunlight either.

A view from the living room. It's an antique-lover's dream! How about these: 23 wooden kitchens—modern and spectacular!?

Which home separator ideas do you like most?

