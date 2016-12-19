Your browser is out-of-date.

15 front entrances to impress the whole block

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
So you’re considering including an interesting and attractive feature to the entrance of your home, but you aren’t sure where to begin. You can go for the obvious and add some dramatic colour or textured walls, or you can opt for a fantastic fence instead and definitely enhance your home in sensational style.

In this homify feature, we look at 15 amazing ideas that professionals suggested to add that elegant ambiance to the front of your modern home. So whether you like your entrance to be sophisticated and stylish, contemporary and tasteful or rustic and attractive, there’s an option that is harmonious and chic. The ideas included in this edition of homify are unique and imaginative, keeping your home, family and belongings safe and secure, while being an eye-catching and aesthetically pleasing design element on the street.

1. Interlaced design for an interesting entrance

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

2. Modern element for a traditional façade

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

3. Stainless steel adds a special feature

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

4. A wooden pedestrian door against a rustic façade

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

Now that's an interesting aspect to this house.

5. A combination of materials and a strong concrete wall

주택 리모델링, 해밀건축사사무소 해밀건축사사무소 Minimal style window and door
해밀건축사사무소

6. Opt for a simple, sliding design for a stone fence

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern windows & doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

7. Another stainless steel option

Visual Barriers Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Visual Barriers

8. Consider an ascending gate, perfect for a modern garage

Portón ascendente, Elite Puertas Automaticas Elite Puertas Automaticas Modern garage/shed Iron/Steel Brown
Elite Puertas Automaticas

9. An external aluminium folding door is durable and stylish!

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

10. Wonderful wood

Reforma de vivienda con etiqueta de eficiencia energética A (Gran Alacant, Santa Pola), Novodeco Novodeco Scandinavian style windows & doors
Novodeco

11. Think about that sliding wave door

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

12. Or how about a sliding door that is adapted to your terrain

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

​13. An excellent wooden choice

Puerta madera Cedro Odorata. , CHD COMPANY CHD COMPANY Garages & sheds Wood
CHD COMPANY

14. Iron elements and circular design 15. Automatic welded aluminium doors for an ultra-modern entrance

Riyadh House, arqflores / architect arqflores / architect Modern windows & doors
arqflores / architect

Riyadh House

15. Automatic welded aluminium doors for an ultra-modern entrance

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern windows & doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

We’ve reached the end of this homify feature, but we hope you’ve been inspired with some attractive and modern details to add that fascinating feature to your home entrance that best suits you and your personality. But, if you’re in need of some ideas for your garage, have a look at these 12 pictures of garages you'll wish were yours

A small but smart home (a family actually lives here!)
Which home entrance will you most likely choose?

