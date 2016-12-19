15 front entrances to impress the whole block

So you’re considering including an interesting and attractive feature to the entrance of your home, but you aren’t sure where to begin. You can go for the obvious and add some dramatic colour or textured walls, or you can opt for a fantastic fence instead and definitely enhance your home in sensational style.

In this homify feature, we look at 15 amazing ideas that professionals suggested to add that elegant ambiance to the front of your modern home. So whether you like your entrance to be sophisticated and stylish, contemporary and tasteful or rustic and attractive, there’s an option that is harmonious and chic. The ideas included in this edition of homify are unique and imaginative, keeping your home, family and belongings safe and secure, while being an eye-catching and aesthetically pleasing design element on the street.