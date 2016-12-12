The top 10 kitchen renovations of the year

The kitchen is the heart and soul of a home, regardless of whether it has a modern, eclectic, industrial or even rustic style… your kitchen needs to be cosy, comfy and inviting. So, in this homify feature, we aim to inspire you with 10 amazing and attractive revamp ideas for your home kitchen.
It doesn’t matter how compact, poorly lit or ugly your kitchen is, with some imagination, elegance and creativity, you can quickly transform even the most dull and dreary spaces into a sensational gourmet dream, with the help of professionals of course!
The entire kitchen was ripped out before the fantastic transformation.
The colour scheme and mosaic tiles added a stunning feature to this modern revamped kitchen.
The old kitchen was mismatched and untidy
A neutral colour scheme is a trendy and tasteful choice.
The walls inhibited the space.
Since the walls were removed the kitchen is now open plan, allowing for a spacious layout.
The old kitchen was left in a bad state.
The grey cabinets, modern appliances and unbelievable storage space has made this kitchen so much more attractive.
The retro kitchen was in need of a facelift.
It’s amazing what a coat of paint, lighter colour cabinets and striking illumination can do for a kitchen.
It’s seems like there’s a lot of colour and patterns going on.
A neutral colour solution is the perfect décor choice.
Mismatched cupboards and ugly chairs… we’ve all been there.
The minimalist white cabinets, blue splashback and retro hanging lamps, now that’s an excellent eclectic style.
The lack of features creates an untidy appearance.
White wall to wall cabinets, natural light and some wooden elements add a charming effect.
Have you ever looked at your kitchen and thought, “I have so much stuff?”
It’s nothing that some extra storage cannot solve.
Can you believe that it's the same kitchen as before? There's so much light, colour and texture now, the renovation is unbelievable.