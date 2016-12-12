Your browser is out-of-date.

The top 10 kitchen renovations of the year

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Umbau Reiheneinfamileinhaus Zürich, Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Living room
The kitchen is the heart and soul of a home, regardless of whether it has a modern, eclectic, industrial or even rustic style… your kitchen needs to be cosy, comfy and inviting. So, in this homify feature, we aim to inspire you with 10 amazing and attractive revamp ideas for your home kitchen. 

It doesn’t matter how compact, poorly lit or ugly your kitchen is, with some imagination, elegance and creativity, you can quickly transform even the most dull and dreary spaces into a sensational gourmet dream, with the help of professionals of course!

1. Before: An unlikely upgrade

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

The entire kitchen was ripped out before the fantastic transformation.

After: Lovely and inviting

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

The colour scheme and mosaic tiles added a stunning feature to this modern revamped kitchen.

2. Before: Cramped and unkempt

Apatamento Portas de Benfica, INNER TREE INNER TREE
INNER TREE

INNER TREE
INNER TREE
INNER TREE

The old kitchen was mismatched and untidy

After: Sleek and light

Apatamento Portas de Benfica, INNER TREE INNER TREE
INNER TREE

INNER TREE
INNER TREE
INNER TREE

A neutral colour scheme is a trendy and tasteful choice.

3. Before: So much clutter

Umbau Reiheneinfamileinhaus Zürich, Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

The walls inhibited the space.

After: Sleek and comfy

Umbau Reiheneinfamileinhaus Zürich, Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt Living room
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt
Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt

Since the walls were removed the kitchen is now open plan, allowing for a spacious layout.

4. Before: In disarray

Maison de ville à BISCHHEIM, Agence ADI-HOME Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME

Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME

The old kitchen was left in a bad state.

After: So chic

Maison de ville à BISCHHEIM, Agence ADI-HOME Agence ADI-HOME Modern kitchen
Agence ADI-HOME

Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME

The grey cabinets, modern appliances and unbelievable storage space has made this kitchen so much more attractive.

5. Before: Where to begin?

Holywell Cottage , Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

Holywell Cottage

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

The retro kitchen was in need of a facelift.

After: Light and bright

Holywell Cottage , Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

Holywell Cottage

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

It’s amazing what a coat of paint, lighter colour cabinets and striking illumination can do for a kitchen.

6. Before: Odd colour

Reforma completa de apartamento playa, INTERMOBLE COCINAS INTERMOBLE COCINAS
INTERMOBLE COCINAS

INTERMOBLE COCINAS
INTERMOBLE COCINAS
INTERMOBLE COCINAS

It’s seems like there’s a lot of colour and patterns going on.

After: A simple choice

Reforma completa de apartamento playa, INTERMOBLE COCINAS INTERMOBLE COCINAS
INTERMOBLE COCINAS

INTERMOBLE COCINAS
INTERMOBLE COCINAS
INTERMOBLE COCINAS

A neutral colour solution is the perfect décor choice.

7. Before: Like grandma's house

KITCHEN RENOVATION - project cool flat, Severine Piller Design LLC Severine Piller Design LLC Modern kitchen
Severine Piller Design LLC

KITCHEN RENOVATION—project cool flat

Severine Piller Design LLC
Severine Piller Design LLC
Severine Piller Design LLC

Mismatched cupboards and ugly chairs… we’ve all been there.

After: Beautiful and eclectic

KITCHEN RENOVATION - project cool flat, Severine Piller Design LLC Severine Piller Design LLC Modern kitchen
Severine Piller Design LLC

KITCHEN RENOVATION—project cool flat

Severine Piller Design LLC
Severine Piller Design LLC
Severine Piller Design LLC

The minimalist white cabinets, blue splashback and retro hanging lamps, now that’s an excellent eclectic style.

8. Before: Untidy

Metamorfoza mieszkanie ul.Kowalska Lublin, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

The lack of features creates an untidy appearance.

After: A new face

Metamorfoza mieszkanie ul.Kowalska Lublin, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

White wall to wall cabinets, natural light and some wooden elements add a charming effect.

9. Before: So much stuff

정든마을한진APT 89㎡ (Before & After ) , Light&Salt Design Light&Salt Design
Light&amp;Salt Design

Light&Salt Design
Light&amp;Salt Design
Light&Salt Design

Have you ever looked at your kitchen and thought, “I have so much stuff?”

After: Expertly uncluttered

정든마을한진APT 89㎡ (Before & After ) , Light&Salt Design Light&Salt Design Modern dining room
Light&amp;Salt Design

Light&Salt Design
Light&amp;Salt Design
Light&Salt Design

It’s nothing that some extra storage cannot solve.

10. Before: Dark and dingy

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen is a scary space.

After: The same place??

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Can you believe that it’s the same kitchen as before? There’s so much light, colour and texture now, the renovation is unbelievable. For more inspiration, have a look at The top 10 most popular kitchens of the year

​22 pictures of braais you'll love
What would your ideal kitchen renovation include?

