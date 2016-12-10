The top 10 prefabs and modular homes of the year

With prefab homes becoming more and more popular, we thought it would be a great idea to showcase 10 stunning yet very different modular homes in this homify article. From the simplest and most adorable, to the sleek and sophisticated… prefab houses are changing the way we live. Offering stylish, modern andcontemporary living spaces to the average home owner, for an eco-friendly, designer edge that’s affordable and quick to set up. Gone are the days of playing the waiting game with architects and contractors! Let’s have a look at a few exceptional prefab homes for design inspiration.