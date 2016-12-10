Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The top 10 prefabs and modular homes of the year

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HUF Haus ART 5, HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

With prefab homes becoming more and more popular, we thought it would be a great idea to showcase 10 stunning yet very different modular homes in this homify article. From the simplest and most adorable, to the sleek and sophisticated… prefab houses are changing the way we live. Offering stylish, modern andcontemporary living spaces to the average home owner, for an eco-friendly, designer edge that’s affordable and quick to set up. Gone are the days of playing the waiting game with architects and contractors! Let’s have a look at a few exceptional prefab homes for design inspiration.

1. Monochrome style

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

There's something so contemporary and stylish about a monochrome home.

2. Perfect glazing

HUF Haus ART 5, HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG Modern houses
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

Glass windows allows more than enough sunshine to enhance the cosy environment of the interior.

3. Prefab and proud

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

This colourful prefab house is so chic and attractive, especially against the gorgeous green lawn.

4. Elevated excellence

House W, Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Modern houses
Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH

House W

Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH
Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH
Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH

The wooden cottage is elevated above the ground, offering better views of the surroundings.

5. Fairytale space

One Bedroom Wee House Patio The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

One Bedroom Wee House Patio

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

The darker hue of this old fashioned home is the perfect touch of whimsy for a fairytale experience.

6. Wooden wonder

Estudios de cubiertas inclinadas 5, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern houses Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

It may be compact, but this lovely wooden cabin makes up for its size with fresh air and a sensational setting.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Stoned exterior

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

Your prefab home may have a stunning modern design, but that doesn’t mean you cannot include some stone detail for a rustic edge.

8. Fantastic futuristic

Proyecto Lleida , Acero Modular S.L Acero Modular S.L Modern houses
Acero Modular S.L

Acero Modular S.L
Acero Modular S.L
Acero Modular S.L

This fantastic futuristic structure is the epitome of sleek style, with its double storey layout, great glazing and simple colour scheme adding a fascinating designer feature to the exterior.

9. Comfortable

MÓDULOS QUE SE CONVIERTEN EN HOGARES, NUÑO ARQUITECTURA NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA

NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA

Although modular homes are made up of segments, that doesn’t mean your ideal home should be without a gorgeous garden and swimming pool. In fact, it’s the perfect way to escape the heat of a sweltering summer day.

10. For the artist

瀬戸の平屋, 有限会社 橋本設計室 有限会社 橋本設計室 Modern houses
有限会社 橋本設計室

有限会社 橋本設計室
有限会社 橋本設計室
有限会社 橋本設計室

We’ve ended this edition of homify with a look at a home that is just awesome for the artistic types. Your house will be your muse! Have a look at: The top 10 most popular houses of 2016 (as chosen by you!)

​The modern house perfect for a family on a budget
What did you think of our top 10 prefabs?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks