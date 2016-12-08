The beautiful family home that will make you want to move to Bedfordview

Here on homify, we often get the chance to see state of the art, ultramodern homes that frequently boasts out-of-this-world designs and lavish amenities we did not think was possible in a private residence. Today, we will bring you another such house, but this time our example comes straight from the homeland, our very own South Africa! We are always proud to feature local talent and design, and are even happier to do so because of the high quality of projects found here on homify.
The ultramodern residents we have to show to you today, is located in Johannesburg—the perfect area for this architectural wonder and feat of modern design. Francois Marais Architects is the firm responsible for this beautiful home, and we can see that they went to great lengths to ensure intricate design details that are endlessly fascinating.
We invite you now to join us in taking a tour of this contemporary masterpiece, and feast your eyes on some exceptional South African architecture and design.
Our introductory sight of this ultramodern house is from the perspective of the street in front of the home, and it gives us an idea of the scale of the project. This immense residence is no small feat, and set the owners back about 25 million Rand. We are sure that they have no regrets, however, as this is clearly a stunning investment, and an absolutely unique home. We have no doubt that you'll agree once you see more of this house.
This frontal view of the home also allows us a glimpse of the types of material used in construction, which is mainly glass and concrete. The ample use of glass gives the home its ultramodern edge, and is always a sign of affluent design.
Now we move around to the rear of the house. This side is just as, if not more, impressive as the front facade. Once again we can see the reliance of glass in the structure, and even more so here than at the front. This is most likely for the reason that the rear is more private and can be opened up more to the outdoors.
Here we can also see the geometric nature of the structure in great detail. The overhanging volumes of the first floor seem to be precariously balance on the angled concrete pillars, and this creates a look of a building which is ever in balance.
The porch and recreation area we see in this picture is also very impressive, hosting a luxurious wooden deck which includes a large swimming pool and built-in fireplace. This area is sure to provide in any and all entertainment needs.
A look inside the ultramodern house gives us an idea of its extensive interior. In this image, we can see the living room or lounge area, or should we say, one of a few. This beautiful, spacious room consists of an all-white background, which is accentuated by glossy marble flooring which ensures an air of elegance. Atop this white backdrop, we can see spots of strategically placed ultramarine blue items, providing pops of cool and relaxing colour.
At the back of the image, we can see a home bar which is not only quite generous in its proportions, but also very well-stocked. Continuing the ultramarine colour scheme, this space integrates effortlessly with the living room.
Next up, we have a guest bathroom in the house. This room is a silvery dream with luxurious touches and an air of affluence. The metallic, texturised wallpaper immediately offers the bathroom a opulent effect, while the designers managed to keep the space stylish instead of letting it spiral into the realm of the kitsch.
In addition, the white bathroom features are more toned-down and minimal, offering a balanced contrast to the shiny background. With some delicate floral accents and strategic wall lighting features, this bathroom is a perfect example of good taste.
Imagine this… your very own beauty salon at home! That's right, whenever the inhabitants of this house wish, they can just head down to the stylishly designed home salon space and get their fill of beauty treatments and cosmetic delights. This must be and exceptional feature to have in your own home.
The last room on our tour of this stunning residence, is of course, the bedroom. This stylish space is located in one of the overhanging volumes of the 1st floor, simply surrounded by glass to ensure panoramic views of the surroundings. What's more, this master bedroom also has its own private, decked balcony with a luxurious hot tub to boot.
The interior of the bedroom is elegance and sophisticated, consisting of high-quality materials and a monochrome colour scheme.
