The beautiful family home that will make you want to move to Bedfordview

Here on homify, we often get the chance to see state of the art, ultramodern homes that frequently boasts out-of-this-world designs and lavish amenities we did not think was possible in a private residence. Today, we will bring you another such house, but this time our example comes straight from the homeland, our very own South Africa! We are always proud to feature local talent and design, and are even happier to do so because of the high quality of projects found here on homify.

The ultramodern residents we have to show to you today, is located in Johannesburg—the perfect area for this architectural wonder and feat of modern design. Francois Marais Architects is the firm responsible for this beautiful home, and we can see that they went to great lengths to ensure intricate design details that are endlessly fascinating.

We invite you now to join us in taking a tour of this contemporary masterpiece, and feast your eyes on some exceptional South African architecture and design.