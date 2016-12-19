6 practical ideas for a comfortable kitchen

The kitchen is a room in the house that we spend a lot of time in. It also needs to be a multi-functional area, used for cooking, entertaining, family time and sometimes even eating or drinking too!

This is why it's so important the space is carefully and strategically designed. Even the smallest of kitchens need to be practically organised. Because kitchens often house electrical devices, it's also important that they are distributed in a way that makes for a very comfortable and functional room.

One great tip is to create a movement triangle between the fridge, stove and sink. This will keep the flow of your kitchen strong, while ensuring that appliances and accessories are easily accessible.

There are also a few other tips and tricks that you can employ when it comes to creating a comfortable kitchen, which is why today at homify, we've put a few together for you.

The below six ideas will help you to create a very stylish, functional and practical kitchen space.

Let's take a look!