The home with the most beautiful bedroom in the world

Today, we are going to visit a very trendy and appealing apartment, designed by Russian architect professionals ROOMDESIGNBÜRO. What makes this home so appealing? Well, it's the innovative design, the savvy use of space and the modern touches, but most importantly, it's the fact that 50 shades of pink have been used to make the most interesting, warm and enchanting interior.

This home is a wonderful example of how well a colour can work in a home, when used in different shades or tones. It can inject an interior design with personality and charm. It can also create a very cosy and unique space that truly represents the residents who live in it.

As we explore every nook and cranny of this little home, you'll also be amazed that such a multi-functional space has been achieved with such a limited amount of square metres.

Let's take a look!