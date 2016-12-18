5 things that attract burglars to your home

When it comes to the safety and security of our homes, the holiday periods are often a high risk time. With the South African festive season coming up, the risk of burglary is high. This is why we need to be aware of what attracts burglars and make sure that we are utilizing security methods.
The great thing about South Africa, however, is that many architect professionals and designers are aware of the fact that they need to incorporate security measures into the architecture itself. Your home should feel very protected without looking too much like a prison.
But there are always some extra tips and tricks that you can employ. This is why today, we've put together a list of five things that attract burglars to your home. These will make you aware of those little extra precautions that you can take to keep your home and your possessions safe and secure.
You don't want to come back from your restful holiday this year to a nasty surprise!
Few of us have installed motion sensors in the garden or a burglar alarm in the house, but this can be very worth it, especially if your house is setting empty for a few weeks!
A burglar alarm or motion sensor significantly reduces the risk of burglary.
Save up and invest in one before the holidays.
The most important thing that we can do when it comes to the safety of our house is to close windows and doors and ensure that they are locked.
Before you go away on holiday, make sure any doors that could allow access to the interior space or even the garden are closed. Even small windows that lead to the pantry or cellar should be securely fastened.
You can also invest in burglar latches for the handles of your doors and windows or even some burglar bars. These can enhance the style of your home, while adding extra security.
When leaving home for an extended period of time, don't turn off all the lights and close all the curtains and blinds. You don't want your home to look like it is standing empty for a long period of time.
Keep a few blinds and curtains open with some lamps on in the house. You can also invest in a timer, which turns all of your outside lights on at night.
You can also ask neighbours to pick up your post while you're gone so that it looks like someone is home.
Burglars will take advantage of the fact that you don't have contact with your neighbours. Getting to know your neighbours is thus very important because they can keep an eye on your home when you are away.
Before going away on holiday, ask your neighbour to check in on the property and perhaps even water your plants while you're away.
Although we love living in our beautiful and modern homes, don't be too flashy with decadent features and elements. This gives the impression of enormous wealth, making your house and obvious target.
Also keep all of your important documents and jewelry in a safe.
Another good tip is not to keep your laptop or other valuable items near the windows, where they can be spotted from the street.
Also have a look at these: Anti theft tips to protect your home before its too late.