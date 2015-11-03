Great tips to make your garden more fun!

The garden is a space of retreat and recreation. It has the potential to provide a natural haven in an overly-urbanised modern world. It is a piece of nature contained for relaxation that is not always freely available in industrialised times. This is why the garden is a very special place for any home.

When trying to get away from the concrete jungle and escape to a natural oasis in the back yard it can be disheartening to come back to a bland and uninteresting piece of land that is not at all the retreat you had in mind. Fortunately, there are many ways in which to enhance any garden, whether it be a large suburban yard or a small apartment courtyard. Let's look at a few top tips!