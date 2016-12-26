Beautiful outside, interesting inside: a family home

While some of us thrive on life in the city, others are put off by the noise, heavy traffic and air pollution, not to mention the itsy bitsy spaces when it comes to city apartments. These, and other factors, have definitely caused numerous city dwellers to opt for a property in a rural area; a space with lots of, well, space; with a great big garden and fresh air that can serve to rejuvenate them over weekends or during holidays.

And what luck, for we are about to view such a structure today! This elegant European-style house is located in a spacious property that includes not only a garden, but also an orchard. Needless to say, it stylishly epitomises leisurely living.

Designed on two levels, this family home flaunts an all-white façade complete with pretty grey curtains and a tiled roof.

Sound good to you? Then let’s go!