Beautiful outside, interesting inside: a family home

While some of us thrive on life in the city, others are put off by the noise, heavy traffic and air pollution, not to mention the itsy bitsy spaces when it comes to city apartments. These, and other factors, have definitely caused numerous city dwellers to opt for a property in a rural area; a space with lots of, well, space; with a great big garden and fresh air that can serve to rejuvenate them over weekends or during holidays.
And what luck, for we are about to view such a structure today! This elegant European-style house is located in a spacious property that includes not only a garden, but also an orchard. Needless to say, it stylishly epitomises leisurely living.
Designed on two levels, this family home flaunts an all-white façade complete with pretty grey curtains and a tiled roof.
Sound good to you? Then let’s go!
In order to leave as much open land as possible (for a vast garden, spacious lawn, and even a glass sunroom), the house was designed in a quite thoughtful manner. The paved walkway gives visitors an unobstructed view of the elegant entrance built with a charming combination of white and grey tones.
Completing the picturesque façade are wall-mounted outdoor lights as well as a scenic balcony with a wrought-iron balustrade.
And just notice how pleasingly the paved patio around the entrance has been decorated with grey planters and flowers to inject a bit of colour into the scene.
Viewing the structure from this angle gives us a much better idea of the spacious lawn and expertly maintained garden. But in addition to being beautiful, this house is also quite the eco-friendly design: it has clay pipes to collect rainwater from both roofs and transfer it to the groundwater pit that is used to water the garden.
Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.
Not many city-bound houses get to boast about their own sunroom! Here we are greeted by a very charming greenhouse that also doubles up as a picnic room for quality family time.
Furthermore, the clever glass-and-wood structure is home to a variety of local and exotic plants, plus houses an elegant set of glass tables and chairs – for dining in an exceptional and stylish space, of course.
Continuing the eco-friendly features are solar panels installed on the roof, which are quite decent in meeting the tiny structure’s energy needs.
Now for the interiors: light neutral tones delightfully take control of the colour palette in the open living area, where we also locate the dining room and kitchen. While natural light keeps the region bright and cheerful throughout the day, recessed lighting glowing close to the window keep the spaces lit up at night.
To enhance the visual spaciousness of the bathroom, dusty neutral colours were used in here as well, especially in the shower area, which is clad in crisp-white tiles. Colourful wall sconces and recessed lights bring a bright glow into the bathroom, which has been decorated in colonial style with a quirky round mirror.
Who would ever want to leave a balcony bare? Certainly not these homeowners, who have opted to turn it into an elegant sit-out with a metal table and chairs to match up with the wrought-iron railings.
And just to keep things light and fresh, a singular potted plant has been added to the corner.
No need to wade through mud and ground if you want to take a scenic stroll through the garden, for a beautiful rustic stone path ensures a firm (and decently clean) underfoot sensation here.
Keeping in mind the minimum wastage and environmentally friendly philosophy of the house, all the stones that were dug up during foundation have been used in both the boundary wall and garden pathway – which, by the way, is tightly packed with stones instead of concrete.
So, how’s this space to call your own during weekends?
Not sure what design to pick for your garden? Not to stress, for we have: A garden for each zodiac sign!