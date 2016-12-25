When it comes to interior design- and architectural styles, minimalism is one of the most influential styles today. As the name implies, minimalism is certainly not a lavish style, yet it is not an absence of design either.

Entering our lives in the 1960s, minimalism built its existence on artists rejecting the more lavish, overly decorated styles of the past – and it seemed to have worked, for it still continues to adorn countless structures worldwide today.

And that includes this expertly crafted home we’re viewing today on homify 360°, which proves to us that you don’t need to resort to overly embellished surfaces in order to have a beautiful – or practical—space.