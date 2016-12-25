When it comes to interior design- and architectural styles, minimalism is one of the most influential styles today. As the name implies, minimalism is certainly not a lavish style, yet it is not an absence of design either.
Entering our lives in the 1960s, minimalism built its existence on artists rejecting the more lavish, overly decorated styles of the past – and it seemed to have worked, for it still continues to adorn countless structures worldwide today.
And that includes this expertly crafted home we’re viewing today on homify 360°, which proves to us that you don’t need to resort to overly embellished surfaces in order to have a beautiful – or practical—space.
Adorned with a strong linear design and soft neutral colours, the front façade announces its presence – and to think that we’re not even inside the front yard yet.
Notice how a well-maintained garden can add to a house’s overall appearance.
The sleek and linear design continues, leading us into the yard and to the front entrance. Although the neutral tones continue to make a grand impression, the stone-grey takes a backseat to the bright cream, which envelopes seemingly the entire house in a soft vision.
Speaking of which, notice how there’s not an abundance of materials, windows, and other design features included in the house’s façade – yet it works perfectly.
A space that is both expertly crafted and fun? Now this must be design heaven! Look at that magnificent swimming pool rising out of the ground, neatly framed by a crisp-white concrete edge that’s stylishly connected to the main house via a wooden deck.
And bless the designers for adding stylish loungers, allowing us to enjoy the view in comfort and style.
On to the interiors, where the monochrome look continues in high fashion. Here, in the open-plan living area, a fossil-grey sofa announces the start of the living room.
Just notice the sleek appearance of the minimalist style, with only a handful of décor used for sprucing up the place. Instead, emphasis is given to empty space, which works beautifully in making the room seem both larger and more open.
Sharing the open-plan layout with the living room is a dining area and kitchen, which we’ll discover right now.
Seeing as the interiors are a bit modest in terms of size, it was wisely decided to include elements that enhance visual spaciousness – case in point, that open breakfast bar. And the generous window allowing the beautiful garden landscape to enter the interiors. And the natural light bouncing off the crisp-white surfaces.
What other elements can you spot that add to the house’s airiness and brightness?
The minimalist style continues to do its very best in the bedroom, which is the furthest thing from a cramped and cluttered space. Notice how a single piece of wall art expertly takes care of the décor levels, including both colour and pattern without being too in-your-face about it.
And here we once again see that you do not need 101 scatter cushions to make a bedroom seem cosy and charming – less is more, as they say!
